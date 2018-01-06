Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

“The X-Files,” another Fox offering, also joins the list now that its 11th season is airing.

It’s fairly insane that “The X-Files” is still chugging along. This revival of the show after a hiatus of over a decade has certainly been more lackluster than the original seasons. But similarly to Season 10, these new episodes are certainly good enough to please the superfans and potentially earn new fans as well.

Of course, with the recent New York Times report that the United States government once had a UFO program and couldn’t explain mysterious flying alloys, watching this paranormal-focused show has a spooky new context.

Here’s an ABC News segment about how “The X-Files” is essentially real now: