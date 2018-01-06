Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 6, Streamline recommends Fox show “9-1-1” in the top Hulu spot for the first time. Ryan Murphy co-created this new show about first responders.
The amazing Angela Basset and Connie Britton star as part of a great cast. The show probably isn’t for everybody, but it’s a fun, intense watch that’s worth checking out.
“The X-Files,” another Fox offering, also joins the list now that its 11th season is airing.
It’s fairly insane that “The X-Files” is still chugging along. This revival of the show after a hiatus of over a decade has certainly been more lackluster than the original seasons. But similarly to Season 10, these new episodes are certainly good enough to please the superfans and potentially earn new fans as well.
Of course, with the recent New York Times report that the United States government once had a UFO program and couldn’t explain mysterious flying alloys, watching this paranormal-focused show has a spooky new context.
Here’s an ABC News segment about how “The X-Files” is essentially real now:
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Season 11 Finale: TBA
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 2 Finale: April 25, 2017
Plot: Family trip off the rails.
Pro: It's a combination of the classic genre of family-based hijinks with an inventively more sinister undertone.
Con: The first season had shakier reviews.
Season 1 Finale: March 29, 2017
Plot: Mutant realizes he has superpowers.
Pro: This comes from Noah Hawley, the creator behind the show "Fargo." Yes, it's another superhero project, but it's one of the year's best.
Con: It tries to accomplish too much, particularly in the plotting, and so can narratively spiral out of control occasionally.
Season 1 Finale: Jan. 9, 2018
Plot: Superhero kids fight criminal parents.
Pro: This is getting good reviews for yet another superhero story. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" are behind the project.
Con: There isn't much new here.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26, 2017
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016
Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.
Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.
Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll.
Season 12 Finale: March 8, 2017
Plot: Alcoholic jerks keep doing shenanigans.
Pro: This show is so funny and is on pace to become the longest-running live-action American sitcom ever. Somehow, it's still just as good as the early seasons.
Con: You're probably already aware of this show and have already decided whether to give it a try.