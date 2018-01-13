Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, Streamline recommends the Fox show “9-1-1” in the top Hulu spot for the second time. Ryan Murphy co-created this new show about first responders that stars greats like Angela Basset and Connie Britton.
The show is super shaky, and at times just a boring procedural, but it has very high highs and is worth checking out.
Streamline is also bumping up “The Handmaid’s Tale” on the Streamline list as it won big at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. The show earned the Best Television Series, Drama distinction and its star, Elisabeth Moss, also won Best Actress for a Television Series, Drama.
The second season doesn’t debut until April, but if you haven’t watched the first season yet, now would be a good time to do so.
Continuing the good news, Hulu announced that it surpassed 17 million subscribers in 2017. That’s a jump of about 5 million subscribers from 2016, showing signs of rapid growth. The number is still far from Netflix’s roughly 54 million subscribers, but it’s still certainly a success.
The company is also renewing two original programs that debuted at the tail-end of 2017 ― “Marvel’s The Runaways” and “Future Man.” Streamline thinks the first of those is well worth giving a shot while the latter is pretty mediocre.
In more announcements from Hulu, the company plans to launch a monthly horror anthology with Blumhouse, which may sound familiar thanks to the studio’s hit film “Get Out.”
Hulu’s live television offering will have a partnership with NBCUniversal and NBC Sports to show parts of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Hulu’s live television service is currently in beta, barely works and sets customers back $40 a month. Unless the company quickly fixes the technology to stop its skipping and buffering, you should stay clear of that option.
Finally, in slightly less promising news, the company finally gave up on the Hugh Laurie project, “Chance,” cancelling it after two seasons. Reach out if you’re one of the handful of people who has seen a single episode.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Season 11 Finale: TBA
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Season 2 Finale: TBA
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 2 Finale: April 25, 2017
Plot: Family trip off the rails.
Pro: It's a combination of the classic genre of family-based hijinks with an inventively more sinister undertone.
Con: The first season had shakier reviews.
Season 1 Finale: March 29, 2017
Plot: Mutant realizes he has superpowers.
Pro: This comes from Noah Hawley, the creator behind the show "Fargo." Yes, it's another superhero project, but it's one of the year's best.
Con: It tries to accomplish too much, particularly in the plotting, and so can narratively spiral out of control occasionally.
Season 1 Finale: Jan. 9, 2018
Plot: Superhero kids fight criminal parents.
Pro: This is getting good reviews for yet another superhero story. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" are behind the project.
Con: There isn't much new here.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26, 2017
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.