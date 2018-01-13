Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, Streamline recommends the Fox show “9-1-1” in the top Hulu spot for the second time. Ryan Murphy co-created this new show about first responders that stars greats like Angela Basset and Connie Britton.

The show is super shaky, and at times just a boring procedural, but it has very high highs and is worth checking out.

Streamline is also bumping up “The Handmaid’s Tale” on the Streamline list as it won big at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. The show earned the Best Television Series, Drama distinction and its star, Elisabeth Moss, also won Best Actress for a Television Series, Drama.

The second season doesn’t debut until April, but if you haven’t watched the first season yet, now would be a good time to do so.

Continuing the good news, Hulu announced that it surpassed 17 million subscribers in 2017. That’s a jump of about 5 million subscribers from 2016, showing signs of rapid growth. The number is still far from Netflix’s roughly 54 million subscribers, but it’s still certainly a success.

The company is also renewing two original programs that debuted at the tail-end of 2017 ― “Marvel’s The Runaways” and “Future Man.” Streamline thinks the first of those is well worth giving a shot while the latter is pretty mediocre.

In more announcements from Hulu, the company plans to launch a monthly horror anthology with Blumhouse, which may sound familiar thanks to the studio’s hit film “Get Out.”

Hulu’s live television offering will have a partnership with NBCUniversal and NBC Sports to show parts of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Hulu’s live television service is currently in beta, barely works and sets customers back $40 a month. Unless the company quickly fixes the technology to stop its skipping and buffering, you should stay clear of that option.

Finally, in slightly less promising news, the company finally gave up on the Hugh Laurie project, “Chance,” cancelling it after two seasons. Reach out if you’re one of the handful of people who has seen a single episode.

