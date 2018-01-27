Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 27, Streamline recommends the Fox show “9-1-1” in the top Hulu spot for the fourth time. Ryan Murphy co-created this new show about first responders, and it stars greats like Angela Bassett and Connie Britton.
The show is super shaky, and at times just a boring procedural, but it has very high highs and is worth checking out. Fox recently renewed the show for a second season.
Hulu didn’t have the best week. The company didn’t debut any worthwhile shows on the platform, but far worse ― the Hulu login system broke for multiple nights, meaning many customers couldn’t watch anything at all.
Still, the company is looking to the future. The Hulu Twitter account seemed excited to promote that you’ll be able to watch the next episode of the very popular “This Is Us” on the service.
It appears that it will finally be the episode where a popular character dies in a dramatic fashion. Tune in for the grisly death that “is not to be missed.”
It should also be mentioned that Hulu added the “ER” catalog last week. You can check out Vulture’s recommendations for episodes to watch.
Or you could just watch this short clip with George Clooney.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Season 11 Finale: TBA
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Season 2 Finale: TBA
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 3 Finale: TBA
Plot: Life in a small cult.
Pro: While previous seasons were a bit too meandering, this season has more focus. It's worth giving a shot.
Con: The pace of the show is often extremely slow.
This got 2.2 million views on YouTube! Are way more people watching "The Path" than television critics realize?
Maybe people just really love Aaron Paul.
Season 2 Finale: April 25, 2017
Plot: Family trip off the rails.
Pro: It's a combination of the classic genre of family-based hijinks with an inventively more sinister undertone.
Con: The first season had shakier reviews.
Season 1 Finale: March 29, 2017
Plot: Mutant realizes he has superpowers.
Pro: This comes from Noah Hawley, the creator behind the show "Fargo." Yes, it's another superhero project, but it's one of the year's best.
Con: It tries to accomplish too much, particularly in the plotting, and so can narratively spiral out of control occasionally.
Season 1 Finale: Jan. 9, 2018
Plot: Superhero kids fight criminal parents.
Pro: This is getting good reviews for yet another superhero story. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" are behind the project.
Con: There isn't much new here.