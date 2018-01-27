Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

Hulu didn’t have the best week. The company didn’t debut any worthwhile shows on the platform, but far worse ― the Hulu login system broke for multiple nights, meaning many customers couldn’t watch anything at all.

Still, the company is looking to the future. The Hulu Twitter account seemed excited to promote that you’ll be able to watch the next episode of the very popular “This Is Us” on the service.

It appears that it will finally be the episode where a popular character dies in a dramatic fashion. Tune in for the grisly death that “is not to be missed.”