Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 3, Streamline recommends the NBC show “A.P. Bio” in the top Hulu spot for the first time.
The show stars Glenn Howerton of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as a high school teacher who thinks he’s better than that job. Comedian Patton Oswalt plays the principal.
Former “Saturday Night Live” writer Mike O’Brien co-created this show along with Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O’Brien’s “SNL” sketches were often the most inventive bits on the show and it was a shame when he left in 2016.
With so many talented comedic minds involved with “A.P. Bio,” this new project is certainly a bit of a letdown. The show seems to want to have it all in being a comedy with wide-appeal while also reaching fans of more strange and creative comedy.
Still, it’d be a good bet to expect this show to find its footing and the first episode is still strong enough to recommend.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
Hulu bought a Super Bowl ad for the second year in a row. In 2017, it was for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This time around it’s for the J.J. Abrams and Stephen King project “Castle Rock.” The episode series will premiere this summer.
You can watch the ad here:
Hulu made a cancellation this week, deciding not to renew “Shut Eye.” The second season had just debuted in December.
And “The Good Place” wrapped up its second season on NBC this week. Hulu has the finale as well as previous episodes from this extremely well-reviewed comedy.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is doing a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
With so much talent, this simply should be better. It seems like it's often trying to win over casual viewers and comedy nerds alike. The result is a show that probably doesn't please either group.
Still, there's a ton of promise, so hopefully this show will figure itself out.
Season 2 Finale: TBA
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Season 11 Finale: TBA
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 3 Finale: TBA
Plot: Life in a small cult.
Pro: While previous seasons were a bit too meandering, this season has more focus. It's worth giving a shot.
Con: The pace of the show is often extremely slow.
This got 2.2 million views on YouTube! Are way more people watching "The Path" than television critics realize?
Maybe people just really love Aaron Paul.
Season 2 Finale: April 25, 2017
Plot: Family trip off the rails.
Pro: It's a combination of the classic genre of family-based hijinks with an inventively more sinister undertone.
Con: The first season had shakier reviews.
Season 1 Finale: Jan. 9, 2018
Plot: Superhero kids fight criminal parents.
Pro: This is getting good reviews for yet another superhero story. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" are behind the project.
Con: There isn't much new here.