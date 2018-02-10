Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

Assorted Hulu Streaming News

Hulu lost $920 million in 2017, due largely to original content spending and the company launching a live television service. The service had lost $531 million the year before. Last month, Hulu announced it ended 2017 with 17 million subscribers, about a 40 percent increase from 2016. Hulu is now projected to lose around $1.7 billion in 2018.

But as Hulu is owned by Comcast, 21st Century Fox, Disney and Time Warner ― companies with seemingly bottomless pits of money ― Hulu should still be around to give you more “Handmaid’s Tale” for quite some time.

In Hulu streaming news that doesn’t involve losing billions of dollars, it was discovered this week that “The Good Place” takes place in the same universe as “Parks and Recreation,” which ended in 2015. Mike Schur created both NBC shows, which are popular on the service.

At least two prop magazines used in “The Good Place” have advertisements for joke products from “Parks and Rec,” including Jean-Ralphio’s champagne.