Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 17, Streamline recommends the Comedy Central show “Broad City” in the top Hulu spot for the second time.
As mentioned last week, Hulu added the entire fourth season that originally wrapped up near the end of 2017.
What’s New This Week
Hulu added the second season of the Canadian show “Cardinal.”
The show is yet another crime drama about a troubled cop trying to solve crimes against young women while also being under investigation himself. But it’s a very solid version of that popular genre.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
Bradley Whitford, who recently starred in “Get Out,” is joining the cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Season 2. The Margaret Atwood adaptation recently won Best New Series and Best Drama Series at the Writers Guild Association awards. (Members of HuffPost’s union are represented by Writers Guild of America, East.)
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Season 3 was a bit of a mess, as the show tried to transition into more wacky and slapstick humor. As you can see, that writing trend continues with Season 4, but overall it's a more consistent triumph.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Troubled cop investigates disturbing crimes.
Pro: It's a solid enough version of a very popular genre — brooding cop tries to solve why young women disappear.
Con: You've probably seen a better version of this plot before.
At least you can probably decide very quickly if this show is for you or not.
Also, the protagonist's name is "Cardinal" and the trailer makes sure to have him say his name (and the show's) out loud. Always have to appreciate that.
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Plot: Life in a small cult.
Pro: While previous seasons were a bit too meandering, this season has more focus. It's worth giving a shot.
Con: The pace of the show is often extremely slow.
This got 2.2 million views on YouTube! Are way more people watching "The Path" than television critics realize?
Maybe people just really love Aaron Paul.