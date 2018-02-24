Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 24, Streamline recommends the Comedy Central show “Broad City” in the top Hulu spot for the third time.
If you haven’t checked it out yet, the show is very easy to just pick up anywhere and start.
What’s New This Week
“Good Girls” is premiering on NBC and will join Hulu Feb. 27, so you’ve got to wait a few days.
This stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as suburban women who decide they need to steal to make ends meet. Sometimes it’s a comedy and sometimes it’s a drama, but it’s not exactly accurate to say it’s a dramedy. It often feels like two very different shows competing with each other.
Still, the actors are great and the pilot has solid moments. The show has potential, but is not exactly great just yet. Check it out if you want something fun to watch and are already a fan of those involved. Maybe this will turn into something truly noteworthy.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
Hulu’s live television service, which costs $40 a month, continues to have outage problems as some viewers had trouble watching the Olympics and the NBA All-Star game. A few weeks ago, the service struggled to let all users watch the Super Bowl.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Season 3 was a bit of a mess, as the show tried to transition into more wacky and slapstick humor. As you can see, that writing trend continues with Season 4, but overall it's a more consistent triumph.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
The series seems to be trying to be a more light-hearted "Breaking Bad" with less artistic flair.
This isn't exactly a great show, at least it isn't yet, but it's hard not to recommend a project that stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman.
Plot: Troubled cop investigates disturbing crimes.
Pro: It's a solid enough version of a very popular genre — brooding cop tries to solve why young women disappear.
Con: You've probably seen a better version of this plot before.
At least you can probably decide very quickly if this show is for you or not.
Also, the protagonist's name is "Cardinal" and the trailer makes sure to have him say his name (and the show's) out loud. Always have to appreciate that.
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Plot: Life in a small cult.
Pro: While previous seasons were a bit too meandering, this season has more focus. It's worth giving a shot.
Con: The pace of the show is often extremely slow.
This got 2.2 million views on YouTube! Are way more people watching "The Path" than television critics realize?
Maybe people just really love Aaron Paul.