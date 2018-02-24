Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

“Good Girls” is premiering on NBC and will join Hulu Feb. 27, so you’ve got to wait a few days.

This stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as suburban women who decide they need to steal to make ends meet. Sometimes it’s a comedy and sometimes it’s a drama, but it’s not exactly accurate to say it’s a dramedy. It often feels like two very different shows competing with each other.

Still, the actors are great and the pilot has solid moments. The show has potential, but is not exactly great just yet. Check it out if you want something fun to watch and are already a fan of those involved. Maybe this will turn into something truly noteworthy.