Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 10, Streamline recommends “The Looming Tower” in the top Hulu spot for the second time. It debuted last week and is the most ambitious project Hulu has put out in quite some time.
What’s New This Week
“Champions” is debuting. It airs on NBC, but episodes can also be found on Hulu. This project is from Mindy Kaling. Anders Holm of “Workaholics” stars.
This is a sitcom, so it’s not the coolest show to check out. But “Champions” is still very strong television. This show could definitely become a thing.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
Hulu actually added an original show this week: “Hard Sun.” It comes from the creator of “Luther” and is a detective show that takes place in a pre-apocalyptic world. In theory, it should be good and worthy of being recommended. But critics seem pretty sure this show is bad, so you should probably just ignore it.
A show that isn’t bad, though ― “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― released a new teaser for Season 2. It’s looking good! The show returns April 25.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
It's worth noting this trailer has over 10 million views.
The show is likely to be very popular, so might be worth your time to see what the hype is about.
It's probably not the greatest show you'll see this year, but it's still good.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
The show definitely has potential.
It probably won't become your favorite new thing just yet, but it's already a lot better than most of the other network shows that have debuted recently.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.