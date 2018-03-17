Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 17, Streamline recommends “The Looming Tower” in the top Hulu spot for the third time. Although the show doesn’t feature the best writing, it’s still a highly ambitious project that kind of feels like an “event” release. So you might as well at least check out an episode.
What’s New This Week
The second season of “Timeless” debuted this week. It airs on NBC, but episodes can also be found on Hulu. It was originally canceled, but then was brought back to life just three days later.
“Timeless” is about a villain trying to use a time machine to alter history and a group of heroes trying to use the time travel technology to keep history intact. It’s ridiculous, but fun.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
Hulu cast Christopher Abbott to play Joseph Yossarian for the upcoming “Catch-22” series.
In another “Little” project, Reese Witherspoon will executive produce and star in new show called “Little Fires Everywhere,” based off the Celeste Ng novel. Kerry Washington will also star and executive produce.
There’s a new teaser image for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2 that features Alexis Bledel’s character, Ofglen, in what appears to be the dreaded colonies.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
NBC canceled this show last year and then, just three days later, ended up renewing it.
This seems to be the kind of show that is gaining a fervent but niche fanbase. Maybe you'll join it.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.