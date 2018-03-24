Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 24, Streamline recommends “The Looming Tower” in the top Hulu spot for the fourth time. The buzz on this show seems to be completely gone, though. It’s the most ambitious show Hulu has released in a while, but it’s hard to say if this really became a hit. Maybe just bide your time until “The Handmaid’s Tale” comes back in April.
What’s New This Week
Nothing joins the Hulu list this week. So you’ve got another chance to check out a show like “Champions” from NBC, which also airs on the service.
As far as network shows go, it’s a fun project.
Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week
“The X-Files” ended for good again. The show’s return remained divisive over the last couple of years. Regardless, it never seemed to fully capture the zeitgeist like its original run. These most recent episodes, Season 11, were mostly good. If you loved the original and have some time, maybe check it out this weekend as a final send-off.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.