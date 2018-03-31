Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

“Roseanne” originally airs on ABC, where this new season had a huge debut of over 18 million viewers (more than its 1997 finale). This is a somewhat reluctant recommendation. It’s a formulaic sitcom at its core, which isn’t that exciting. But more importantly, Roseanne Barr hasn’t been someone to champion over the past few years, as she’s pushed hateful rhetoric and promoted dangerous conspiracy theories.

Still, this show is legitimately good and it’s a joy to see people like John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf return to the sitcom that made them famous after very successful and prestigious acting careers. This is well worth checking out if you can ignore Barr’s recent politics. It’s very understandable if you can’t and even want to protest this comeback, though.