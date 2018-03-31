Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 31, Streamline recommends “Roseanne” in the top Hulu spot for the first time.
What’s New This Week
“Roseanne” originally airs on ABC, where this new season had a huge debut of over 18 million viewers (more than its 1997 finale). This is a somewhat reluctant recommendation. It’s a formulaic sitcom at its core, which isn’t that exciting. But more importantly, Roseanne Barr hasn’t been someone to champion over the past few years, as she’s pushed hateful rhetoric and promoted dangerous conspiracy theories.
Still, this show is legitimately good and it’s a joy to see people like John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf return to the sitcom that made them famous after very successful and prestigious acting careers. This is well worth checking out if you can ignore Barr’s recent politics. It’s very understandable if you can’t and even want to protest this comeback, though.
Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week
The big Hulu news this week was a new trailer for Season 2 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It looks intense and heartbreaking and also very good. The show returns April 25.
Watch the trailer (which already has almost 4 million views on YouTube). This show is very popular:
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Family survives today's issues together.
Pro: This new season is already legitimately charming and has some great jokes despite being a sitcom format.
Con: Though many people are involved in the show, the star has peddled dangerous conspiracy theories and other hateful rhetoric over the past few years. You may find it hard to support a project named after her.
This new season returned after over 20 years to large enough ratings that Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her. If the over 18 million viewers keep tuning in week to week, this will arguably be the most popular show on television.
The support the sitcom's protagonist shows for Trump is attacked and criticized by other characters. And by just the second episode, it already appears the show will end up being more progressive than initially expected.
Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.