Best Last Minute Boots for Travelers

The clock is ticking and you are stuck on which is the best gift for the traveler in your life. How about boots? Whether you’re changing planes or exploring a city, walking is a must for most travelers. Enter Merrell to save the day.

Merrell Merrell Chameleon - Fire

These Boots are made for exploring

A waterproof hiking boot that is awesome for travel, whether you are hiking in Forest Park in Portland or taking a walking tour. They also rock when you have a day job that keeps you on your feet all day on a hard cement floor. I tested the women’s boot but I’m certain guys will dig the boot for men.

Key features: ultra light Nubuck, suede leather and mesh upper with a protective rubber toe cap, molded TPU heel plus a Vibram® TC5+ outsole for stability. The Merrell air cushion in the heel adds comfort and additional stability.

Merrell Merrell Chameleon - Ice

The only things I don’t do in these boots are shower and sleep. And speaking of showers, they are great for trekking around in the rain.

Cost: $170

Available at: Merrell.com, REI, Amazon