Best Last Minute Boots for Travelers

12/22/2017 02:59 pm ET

The clock is ticking and you are stuck on which is the best gift for the traveler in your life. How about boots? Whether you’re changing planes or exploring a city, walking is a must for most travelers. Enter Merrell to save the day.

Merrell
Merrell Chameleon - Fire

These Boots are made for exploring

Merrell Chameleon 7 Mid Waterproof

A waterproof hiking boot that is awesome for travel, whether you are hiking in Forest Park in Portland or taking a walking tour. They also rock when you have a day job that keeps you on your feet all day on a hard cement floor. I tested the women’s boot but I’m certain guys will dig the boot for men.

Key features: ultra light Nubuck, suede leather and mesh upper with a protective rubber toe cap, molded TPU heel plus a Vibram® TC5+ outsole for stability. The Merrell air cushion in the heel adds comfort and additional stability.

Merrell
Merrell Chameleon - Ice

The only things I don’t do in these boots are shower and sleep. And speaking of showers, they are great for trekking around in the rain.

Cost: $170

Available at: Merrell.com, REI, Amazon

Stay tuned for a sock recommendation.

