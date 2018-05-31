The Best Love Quotes For Your Wedding Vows That Aren't Totally Cheesy

Writing your own wedding vows can be a beautiful, thoughtful exercise that allows you to put your love for your husband- or wife-to-be into words. But let’s be honest: it’s a rather daunting task that often gives way to procrastination and writer’s block.

The hardest part? Trying to figure out where the heck to begin. That’s why we’ve compiled a bunch of inspirational quotes that you may want to include in your vows. Or, you can just use the love quotes below to get the creative juices flowing.

1. “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” ― “Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness”

2. “Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you. The right person is still going to think the sun shines out your ass. That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with.” — “Juno”

3. “Because of you I can feel myself slowly but surely becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” ― Tyler Knott Gregson

4. “When you’re a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. My kids are gonna be right about that.” ― “The Office”

5. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known but even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

6. “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow ― this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert

7. “I’ve always felt that no matter what we were going through, no matter how painful things got, if our feet found each other underneath the blankets, even just the slightest connection, it would let us know ... that we were going to be OK.” ― “The Story of Us”

8. “Anyone can be passionate but it takes real lovers to be silly.” ― Rose Franken

9. “There are moments, when you’re getting to know someone, when you realize something deep and buried in you is deep and buried in them, too. It feels like meeting a stranger you’ve known your whole life.” ― Leah Raeder

10. “It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they just meant we were supposed to be together. And I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home, only to no home I’d ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like magic.” ― “Sleepless in Seattle”

11. “It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them.” — Agatha Christie

12. “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It takes root and grows, one day at a time. Love is quiet understanding and mature acceptance of imperfection. It is real. It gives you strength and grows beyond you ― to bolster your beloved.” — Ann Landers

13. “The things that you have done for me to help me, support me, surprise me, to make me happy, go above and beyond what any person deserves. You’re all I need. I love you and I like you.” ―“Parks & Recreation”

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Canva The wedding vows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) recited to her on-screen love interest Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) during their "Parks & Rec" wedding.

14. “But love doesn’t make sense. You can’t logic your way into or out of it. Love is totally nonsensical. But we have to keep doing it or else we’re lost and love is dead and humanity should just pack it in. Because love is the best thing we do.” — “How I Met Your Mother”

15. “The love we were promised in fairytales was never something for us to find. It has always been something for us to create.” ― Tyler Kent White

16. “Life has taught us that love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

17. “The sun shines not on us but in us. The rivers flow not past, but through us. Thrilling, tingling, vibrating every fiber and cell of the substance of our bodies, making them glide and sing. The trees wave and the flowers bloom in our bodies as well as our souls, and every bird song, wind song, and tremendous storm song of the rocks in the heart of the mountains is our song, our very own, and sings our love.” — John Muir

18. “I think I’d miss you even if we never met.” — “The Wedding Date”

19. “Real love isn’t just a euphoric, spontaneous feeling — it’s a deliberate choice — a plan to love each other for better and worse, for richer and poorer, in sickness and in health.” ― Seth Adam Smith

20. “Marriage is about becoming a team. You’re going to spend the rest of your life learning about each other, and every now and then, things blow up. But the beauty of marriage is that if you picked the right person and you both love each other, you’ll always figure out a way to get through it.” ― Nicholas Sparks

21. “When the skies are grey and all the doors are closing and the rising pressure makes it hard to breathe. When all I need’s a hand to stop the tears from falling, I will find him, I’ll find him next to me.” ― Emeli Sandé