10 Of Sephora's Best-Selling Mascaras That Won't Flake

Finding the right mascara involves a bit of trial and error. One may go on smooth, then flake off hours later. Another may clump as soon as it touches your lashes, but remains locked in place all day long.

Though many drug store mascaras are beloved by their long-term users, sometimes you want a nicer mascara that’s a step up from your go-to L’Oreal and Maybelline. That’s why we’ve skimmed Sephora’s best mascaras to find the ones that’ll hold up through a work day or a date night out.

Whether you want a mascara that lengthens, volumizes, defines, primes, is cruelty-free or does all-in-one, there’s something below for everyone. We’ve also included promising reviews of each products, so you can find the right fit for your lashes.

Below, Sephora’s 10 best-selling mascaras: