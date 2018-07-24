HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Of Sephora's Best-Selling Mascaras That Won't Flake

Best mascaras for lengthening, volumizing, definition, and priming.
By Brittany Nims
Image by cuppyuppycake via Getty Images

Finding the right mascara involves a bit of trial and error. One may go on smooth, then flake off hours later. Another may clump as soon as it touches your lashes, but remains locked in place all day long. 

Though many drug store mascaras are beloved by their long-term users, sometimes you want a nicer mascara that’s a step up from your go-to L’Oreal and Maybelline. That’s why we’ve skimmed Sephora’s best mascaras to find the ones that’ll hold up through a work day or a date night out.

Whether you want a mascara that lengthens, volumizes, defines, primes, is cruelty-free or does all-in-one, there’s something below for everyone. We’ve also included promising reviews of each products, so you can find the right fit for your lashes.

Below, Sephora’s 10 best-selling mascaras

  • 1 Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 14,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 260,000<br><br><strong>Prom
    Sephora
    Reviews: 14,000
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 260,000

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about spending $23 on mascara, but I'm so glad I did! Never clumps on your lashes, no matter how many coats you put on. The brush is more plastic than 'brush' which keeps your lashes separated and allows for multiple coats. Holds the curl of my lashes very well. ONLY down side is it's kind of hard to take off, but I would still recommend to anyone!"

    Get the Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara.
  • 2 Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 12,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.8 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 340,000<br><br><strong>Prom
    Sephora
    Reviews: 12,000
    Rating: 3.8 stars
    Loves: 340,000

    Promising review: "I've been on the great hunt for a mascara that really delivers and lives up to its talk, but I'd never found one. Until I tried on this mascara at Sephora and it has honestly been life-changing. It gives such great volume and length, I love it! I can see in pictures how great my lashes look, and it gives me such a surge of confidence!"

    Get the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara.
  • 3 Dior Diorshow Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 879<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.7 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 30,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 879
    Rating: 3.7 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review: "I love this mascara. Great formula. Long wearing. Doesn't transfer. Does not have a strong scent. Lengthens amazingly! My only complaint is the brush is too big."

    Get the Dior Diorshow Mascara.
  • 4 Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 4,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.1 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 140,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 4,000
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Loves: 140,000

    Promising review: "All time favourite mascara out there, nothing will beat this for me. Lengthens and curls without clumping, curl lasts allllll day long, creates the perfect lashes."

    Get the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara.
  • 5 Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.1 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 30,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review: "This is hands down the best mascara I've ever used. I have extremely sensitive eyes and this didn't irritate them whatsoever. It also added an insane amount of length and volume to my lashes. Highly recommend."

    Get the Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara.
  • 6 Buxom Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 8,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 40,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 8,000
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Loves: 40,000

    Promising review: "This mascara is absolutely everything that I hoped it would be. I have very long eyelashes and a I have a hard time finding the right mascara. This definitely defined my lashes without the clumping. I was also happily surprised to see that I could make it an entire day without looking like a raccoon!"

    Get the Buxom Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara.
  • 7 Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 5,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 80,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 5,000
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 80,000

    Promising review: "Emphasis on Light in the title, I never feel like I am wearing mascara and lasts all day. took a good 6 months before even a little bit of clumping. Finally found my perfect mascara."

    Get the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara.
  • 8 LANCÔME Définicils High Definition Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 2,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 30,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 2,000
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product. I use it for both my upper and lower lashes. No smudging or smearing. Sexy all the time."

    Get the LANCÔME Définicils High Definition Mascara.
  • 9 Burberry Bold Lash Mascara
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 33<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 2,222<br><br><strong>Promising re
    Sephora
    Reviews: 33
    Rating: 4 stars
    Loves: 2,222

    Promising review: "Long,dark,thick,curled,no smudges,no flaking, best part it holds a curl, and no more primers which I feel kills the curl. This mascara also fans out lashes and gives great definition as well I AM IN LOVE!"

    Get the Burberry Bold Lash Mascara.
  • 10 Blinc Mascara Amplified
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.8 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 3.8 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: "This is an awesome product. Read the directions in the tube before you use. If you follow the directions it lasts all day, until you take it off. I put on in the morning after I wash my face, before I moisturize. Stays on when I use the treadmill, stays on outside. No dark circles. Not as dramatic as they're real."

    Get the Blinc Mascara Amplified.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

