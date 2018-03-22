HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Of The Best Men's Bags For Work

Stylish work bags to carry all your belongings.
By Amanda Pena

The more commute essentials we acquire, especially in the winter months, the heavier our work bags get. The need to find that perfectly shaped satchel to house all of our gadgets, a lunch, a book and every other item we must keep on our person at all times, is no easy decision.

Whether you’re searching for a minimalist and sleek work briefcase, a classic backpack, or a rustic bag for everyday use, we’ve got plenty of options for you.

See below for 10 of the best men’s bags for work:

  • 1 Herschel Supply Co. 'Pop Quiz' Backpack
    Nordstrom
    This classic but chic Herschel staple is the perfect accessory for your workday. Get it here.
  • 2 J. Crew Abingdon Messenger Bag
    J Crew
    If you're looking for a simple step-up from the work backpack, this casual messenger bag is a perfect alternative. Get it here.
  • 3 Herschel Supply Co. Sandford Messenger Bag
    Amazon
    Designed for the tech-savvy, the Sandford messenger features a padded interior with a variety of electronic device and accessory storage options. Get it here.
  • 4 FRYE 'Logan' Leather Backpack
    Nordstrom
    This road-ready backpack made from bench-crafted antique pull-up leather is the perfect old world accessory for your modern work look. Get it here.
  • 5 Barbour 'Longthorpe' Waxed Canvas Laptop Bag
    Nordstrom
    This tough-waxed cotton canvas makes it perfect for everyday wear and tear. Get it here.
  • 6 Herschel Supply Co. Britannia
    6pmcom
    Water-resistant coating and a waterproof zipper makes this an essential travel or work piece. Get it here.
  • 7 ASOS Backpack In Black Faux Leather With Fold Over Top
    ASOS
    If you're looking for a chic but inexpensive backpack, this faux leather backpack from ASOS is under $50 and has a ton of space. Get it here.
  • 8 Ted Baker Delano Webbing Messenger Bag
    ASOS
    If you don't want to lug around a huge bag to work, this medium-sized messenger bag is a comfy option to fit all of your things without the bulk. Get it here.
  • 9 Sandqvist Erik Cordura Messenger Bag
    ASOS
    Durable nylon outer ensures this bag will make it through any of your work travel trips or weekend getaways. Get it here.
  • 10 FJÄLLRÄVEN Kånken Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Carry it as a backpack or rucksack, this moisture-repelling, all-purpose bag will become your best work buddy. Get it here.

