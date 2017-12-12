The 18 Best Movies Of 2017

1 "Call Me by Your Name"

Sony Pictures Classics

Maybe once or twice a year, a movie will come along that I adore so much it seeps into my soul. That's how I felt about "Jackie" last year, and about "Carol" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" the year before. The only parallel from 2017 is "Call Me by Your Name," the most blissful heartache ever to saunter across the screen. Nestled in the Italian countryside during one lush summer, a love story springs to life, first in furtive gestures and finally with profound euphoria. Timothée Chalamet gave the year's finest performance, playing a bookish 17-year-old who jumps at the chance to be tour guide and companion for Armie Hammer's strapping grad student. Their connection builds slowly, steadily, sensually. Life is but a dream in this adaption of André Aciman's celebrated novel, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, who treat the central courtship like a feature-length Sufjan Stevens ballad. From the fertile opening shots to the ravishing close-up that concludes the film, "Call Me by Your Name" is an enrapturing experience, like a melancholy dream that sends you floating into the enchanted, unwritten future.