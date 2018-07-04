The Best Movies Of 2018 So Far

1 "Sorry to Bother You"

Annapurna Pictures

Nestled in a nondescript Oakland telemarketing agency is — what else? — a dystopian corporate labyrinth where the best salespeople ascend to absurdist depths. They can sell their souls, sort of, for boatloads of cash, rails of cocaine and a host of oddities best left unmentioned. Will Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), who has been taught to use his "white voice" to succeed, take his scummy boss' (Armie Hammer) bait? Not if his activist girlfriend (Tessa Thompson) and her statement earrings have anything to say about it.



"Sorry to Bother You" is a satire about race, class, bureaucracy, capitalism, art and social mores, filtered through the avant-garde lens of Boots Riley, who turns the so-called American dream into a punchline. The rapper is making his directorial debut with a film so bold and enterprising it's like discovering Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman through "Being John Malkovich." This is the funhouse spin on a reality that is neither just nor logical — the perfect chaser for the Fourth of July.