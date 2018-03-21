The 5 Best New Netflix Shows Of March 2018

Netflix has another strong month of new shows in March.
But if you don’t want to spend the roughly 24 hours it would take to binge the entire list below, two of these shows really stand out.
“Collateral” stars Carey Mulligan as an investigator on her first murder case. The show has a ton going for it, including that the mystery at the center of the show is compelling and that the characters are simply fun to watch interact. Despite the heavy nature of the investigation, there is much humor here that makes this series very enjoyable to binge.
And “Wild Wild Country” is a fantastic documentary series about a borderline cult that almost became a huge success story in the United States, but instead burned too bright. It’s a story that’s almost too ridiculous to believe, and is presented in a way that’s almost too impressive to believe. The filmmakers secured extremely relevant and compelling archival footage as well as interviews with members of the group’s power structure.
Together, those two shows would take 10 hours of your time.
The other shows on this list are very good, but you should only check them out if they seem really interesting. It’s also worth noting that Netflix released many other movies and returning shows this month, (the new season of “Love” and the movie “Roxanne Roxanne” are particularly good), so you have a ton of options in March.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
Premise: A murder investigation takes place in contemporary London.
Various social issues arise over the four days the story includes. These include the rise of immigration and the effects of poverty. The protagonist is a new investigator who is excited about the job.
Runtime: Four episodes of approximately 60 minutes.
Somehow this crime thriller balances serious issues while also being funny.
Characters can sometimes be unbelievable, as they are often used as representatives of their entire demographic, making it easier for the script to comment on social issues bigger than any one person. This also means pretty much all dialogue has weight, making the show more engaging if you can suspend disbelief.
Premise: An Indian guru becomes rock-star famous and attracts thousands to live in his community. When he moves to Oregon to start an even bigger community, thousands more join him.
For awhile, this group is peaceful. But as dreams of further expansion begin to cloud the leaders' heads, the United States government determines this community is a threat.
Runtime: Six episodes of approximately 60 minutes.
The editing and storytelling decisions for this documentary series are very strong. The story at the center is incredibly interesting, but it's also impressive to see just how well everything is presented.
What also sets this apart from similar projects is that one of the leaders is still alive and was very willing to talk.
Premise: The world begins to appear very spooky and strange to a world-class cello player after the death of her mother. The cellist begins to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a child that she thinks her mom wanted her to solve.
And then things get scary.
Runtime: Six episodes of approximately 60 minutes.
This show definitely gets ridiculous. But the beautiful Welsh backdrop grounds the series -- at least you always have scenes that are pretty to look at.
Although it's considered a Netflix Original in the United States, the show already aired in the United Kingdom with success. It'll likely find a solid audience here, too.
Premise: Teens in Los Angeles try to figure out high school and growing up.
As part of the teen comedy genre, obviously awkward experimenting with sex and alcohol are involved.
Runtime: 10 episodes of approximately 30 minutes.
The element of this show that has earned the most press is the diverse cast without storylines that focus too much on that diversity. For the most part, cast members are treated as normal teens, as if this was any other teen comedy. The show feels like important progress in that regard.
The show has also earned praise for being a great coming-of-age story, so if you're a sucker for those, check it out.
Premise: An intense and lengthy focus on the problems in Flint, Michigan, that go beyond the now infamous water crisis.
The show captures topics such as the very strained relationship between the police and community, as well as the immense poverty of the region in general.
Runtime: Eight episodes of approximately 40 minutes.
If you're truly curious about the internal problems America is facing right now, this is a nuanced and informative look into many of those challenges.
It's too long and can feel sanctimonious, making this a hard watch at times. But whether you like it or not, you probably should be watching this.