The 5 Best New Netflix Shows Of March 2018

Netflix has another strong month of new shows in March.

But if you don’t want to spend the roughly 24 hours it would take to binge the entire list below, two of these shows really stand out.

“Collateral” stars Carey Mulligan as an investigator on her first murder case. The show has a ton going for it, including that the mystery at the center of the show is compelling and that the characters are simply fun to watch interact. Despite the heavy nature of the investigation, there is much humor here that makes this series very enjoyable to binge.

And “Wild Wild Country” is a fantastic documentary series about a borderline cult that almost became a huge success story in the United States, but instead burned too bright. It’s a story that’s almost too ridiculous to believe, and is presented in a way that’s almost too impressive to believe. The filmmakers secured extremely relevant and compelling archival footage as well as interviews with members of the group’s power structure.

Together, those two shows would take 10 hours of your time.

The other shows on this list are very good, but you should only check them out if they seem really interesting. It’s also worth noting that Netflix released many other movies and returning shows this month, (the new season of “Love” and the movie “Roxanne Roxanne” are particularly good), so you have a ton of options in March.

