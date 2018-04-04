The 7 Best Netflix Shows And Movies Debuting April 2018

Netflix is doing things a bit different in April.

Instead of debuting many original shows throughout the month, the streaming service is adding far more movies. Remember back in March when the stellar shows “Collateral,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” and “Love” all debuted new episodes in the same week? There’s nothing like that this month.

Personally, I’m most excited for the movie “6 Balloons” and the two docuseries, “Chef’s Table: Pastry” and “Bobby Kennedy for President.” It’s hard to top March’s hit docuseries “Wild Wild Country,” which you should really be sure to watch if you haven’t already, but I’m definitely still looking forward to these new projects.

The one high-profile fiction show, “Lost in Space,” has already been getting buzz as the trailers have been streamed millions of times. The show, with a beautifully crafted sci-fi setting, certainly looks impressive.

I also feel compelled to share with you that a show called “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” will join Netflix on April 6. I was not aware that The Boss Baby had gone out of business, but now the business is apparently back.

Watch the trailers for all the shows and movies below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris in "Kodachrome" on Netflix.

“6 Balloons”

Movie

Netflix "6 Balloons" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 6

Premise: A woman tries to help her brother overcome an addiction to heroin and simultaneously save his young daughter.

Runtime: 1 hour, 14 minutes

Runtime: 1 hour, 14 minutes

“Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity”

Special

Greg Gayne/Netflix "Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 6

Premise: Seth Rogen hosts a comedy event to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s.

Runtime: TBA

Runtime: TBA

“Chef’s Table: Pastry”

Docuseries

Charles Panian/Netflix "Chef's Table: Pastry" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 13

Premise: A continuation of the “Chef’s Table” series with a focus on talented pastry chefs around the world.

Runtime: 4 episodes of approx. 50 minutes

Here’s the trailer...

“Come Sunday”

Movie

Tina Rowden "Come Sunday" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 13

Premise: A famous pastor has a crisis of faith and has to decide whether to keep his job or follow his new path.

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

“Lost in Space”

Show

Netflix "Lost in Space" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 13

Premise: A family has to figure out how to survive on an alien planet they didn’t expect to move to.

Runtime: 10 episodes of approx. 60 minutes

Here’s the trailer...

“Kodachrome”

Movie

Christos Kalohoridis "Kodachrome" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 20

Premise: A father and son reconnect while taking a road trip to develop Kodak’s Kodachrome film.

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

“Bobby Kennedy For President”

Docuseries

Netflix "Bobby Kennedy for President" on Netflix.

Release Date: April 27

Premise: A look into Robert Kennedy’s political rise and untimely end.

Runtime: 4 episodes of TBA length.

The trailer has yet to debut.

Honorable Mentions:

“Fastest Car”

Show Debut: April 6

Premise: Teams try to build strange cars that can go faster than expensive models.

“Ram Dass, Going Home”

Documentary Release: April 6

Premise: A look into the last days of spiritual leads Ram Dass’ life.

“Troy: Fall of a City”

Show Debut: April 6

Premise: A battle-heavy focus on the ancient city.

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again”

Season 2 Release: April 13

Premise: Another edition of the delightful reboot for children.

“The Letdown”

Show Debut: April 21

Premise: An import from Australia that centers around a new mom.

“The Week Of”

Movie Release: April 27