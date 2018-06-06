The 7 Best Netflix Shows And Movies Debuting In June 2018

Release Date: June 8, 2018

Premise: A group of eight people across the world realize they’re telepathically linked. Called sensates, they share both wisdom and emotions with each other. At first this is confusing to everyone involved, but then the group learns to work together.

This bonus episode is more about the challenges of having this gift and the enemies these sensates have to physically fight to stay together.

More About This: After Netflix canceled “Sense8,” the show’s fervent fan base made enough of an uproar to get the company to bring the show back from the dead. At least, sort of.

This is just a multi-hour special that will wrap up the series with a more purposeful ending.

The Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski created the show.

Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes

Trailer: