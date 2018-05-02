The 7 Best Netflix Shows And Movies Debuting May 2018

Premise: A very dysfunctional family tries to stay together.

More about this: Series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced that he has re-edited Season 4 of the show. This re-edit will presumably make that infamously polarizing season look more like the beloved originals.

Personally, I loved Season 4 as it was, but I understand why fans were disappointed. Season 4 “AD” was a very different “AD” than the rest of the series. I’m beyond excited to see how this turns out.

Here’s Hurwitz’s announcement from May 1: