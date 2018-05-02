The 7 Best Netflix Shows And Movies Debuting May 2018

After a disappointing April lineup, Netflix seems to be returning to form with a month jampacked with shows and movies that are actually worth getting excited about. Honestly, I’m a bit stressed out about how much Netflix I will be watching this month while it’s finally warm outside.
In any case, I’m most excited about the new seasons of “Dear White People” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” as well as the relentless amount of comedy specials debuting this May. I just watched the new John Mulaney special, which was one of the best comedy sets I’ve seen in awhile. Although Donald Trump jokes can feel played out these days, Mulaney has an extended metaphor for the Trump days that feels revelatory. And there’s still four more specials this month that look super promising.
And then Mitch Hurwitz announced on Twitter an “ima fix wolves” surprise (apologies for the Kanye references in these troubling Kanye times), saying he re-edited Season 4 of “Arrested Development” to make it look more like the “Arrested Development” you formerly knew and loved. Definitely watching all of that.
Watch the trailers for the shows and movies below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
“Arrested Development”
Show
Release Date: May 4 (Cinco de Cuatro)
Premise: A very dysfunctional family tries to stay together.
More about this: Series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced that he has re-edited Season 4 of the show. This re-edit will presumably make that infamously polarizing season look more like the beloved originals.
Personally, I loved Season 4 as it was, but I understand why fans were disappointed. Season 4 “AD” was a very different “AD” than the rest of the series. I’m beyond excited to see how this turns out.
Here’s Hurwitz’s announcement from May 1:
Runtime: Who knows?!
Here’s the trailer ― (sort of) ― this is the trailer for the original Season 4.
“Dear White People”
Show
Release Date: May 4
Premise: College students reckon with racism and simply growing into adults.
More about this: I ranked “Dear White People” as one of the most underrated Netflix shows of 2017 as the show didn’t seem to become as popular as it deserved to be.
This second season is already getting stellar reviews. “Dear White People” certainly has a chance to be one of the top 10 best Netflix shows of 2018.
Runtime: 10 episodes of approx. 30 minutes
Here’s the trailer...
“The Rain”
Show
Release Date: May 4
Premise: After a disease wipes out most of humanity, a few survivors try to rebuild.
More about this: This is a Danish import. You’ll have to read subtitles, but that’s an increasingly ubiquitous component of new Netflix shows as they import from across the globe.
This is an action-packed thriller and a fun watch, despite all the heart-wrenching deaths.
Runtime: 8 episodes of approx. 45 minutes
Here’s the trailer...
“Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist”
Docuseries
Release Date: May 11
Premise: An examination into the infamous bank heist in which a pizza delivery person was forced to rob a bank with a bomb strapped to his chest.
More about this: The docuseries is based on an infamous and truly heart-breaking real event, which also inspired the 2011 movie, “30 Minutes or Less,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari. It likely also inspired the “Black Mirror” episode, “Shut Up and Dance,” that debuted on Netflix in 2016.
The crimes here come from a comically evil plot that you don’t often see in the real world, which makes this fascinating, if hard to stomach.
Runtime: 4 episodes of approx. 55 minutes
Here’s the trailer...
“Cargo”
Movie
Release Date: May 18
Premise: A disease is wiping out the human population by basically turning people into zombies. A father gets infected and has 48 hours to find a new guardian for his child.
More about this: Yet another high-profile pandemic project this month (after “The Rain”), but the early reviews are that this is good too.
Although this is a zombie movie, those creatures are barely ever seen. They’re simply an idea that hangs over the movie while the camera focuses on Martin Freeman’s performance of anguish and determination.
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Here’s the trailer...
“The Break with Michelle Wolf”
Talk show
Release Date: May 27
Premise: Comedian Michelle Wolf makes fun of the news.
More about this: This quickly went from being yet another Netflix talk show to a possible must-watch. Wolf was unfairly criticized for her White House Correspondents’ Dinner routine on April 28 as many people mischaracterized her remarks. The criticism was so ridiculous, it was hard not to feel insane.
But in any case, now her star power is much higher, and it’s clear that Wolf is up to the task of actually attacking those who truly deserve criticism without pulling punches. To be more convinced of this, listen to her interview with Terry Gross on “Fresh Air” that she did after the dinner.
Runtime: 30 minutes once per week
Here’s the trailer...
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Show
Release Date: May 30
Premise: After living her young adult life trapped in a bunker, a woman tries to figure out how to have a successful life in the real world.
More about this: This fourth season will debut in two parts. The first half of the season is debuting this month while the second half is expected to debut later in 2018. As Netflix releases so many shows and movies, often great seasons just get lost in the clutter. I’m interested to see if this strategy helps that at all.
“Unbreakable” has been great from the start, and I expect this season to be no different.
Runtime: 6 episodes of approx. 30 minutes
(No trailer yet)
Honorable Mentions
All the comedy specials
- “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous”
- “Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives”
- “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife”
- “Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here”
- “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”
“Anon”
This sci-fi dystopia movie starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried is getting a lot of attention, but reviews still aren’t out. Since Netflix has released so many terrible sci-fi dystopia movies that initially looked promising in the last few months, I’m reluctant to be excited for this.
“Bill Nye Saves the World”
This reboot of Bill Nye’s science show for children is already in its third season.
“The Who Was? Show”
Another kids show with an educational component. This stars the wonderful Andy Daly as the adult in the room and has voiceover work from H. Jon Benjamin.
“13 Reasons Why”
The extremely popular (and problematic) show that glamorizes suicide returns for a second season.