Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

“Easy,” “Wormwood” and “The Crown” continue to top the list as they are all critically adored and have mass appeal. Vulture argued that “The Crown” might already be the next “Game of Thrones.” The show is immensely popular and certainly had the extremely expensive production value of the HBO hit.

“The Crown” at least seems to appeal to more age demographics than “Game of Thrones” while not being quite as popular with young viewers. That can’t be known for sure though, as Netflix doesn’t release comprehensive viewing data.

Also sneakily popular is the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch,” the new season of which the service continued to promote on its website despite Netflix firing Danny Masterson amid rape allegations. Netflix also fired an executive that told a Masterson accuser the company didn’t believe the alleged victims.

Maybe just avoid that show.

In other news, the company wouldn’t let its “creepy” social media moment from last week go. This started with a viral moment on Netflix Twitter when it called out “the 53 people who’ve watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for the past 18 days,” referring to a holiday movie that’s been poorly reviewed, but popular.

This caused a backlash over how much data the company was keeping on its customers. Also, it maybe wasn’t the best idea to make fun of its users for watching a bad show that the company itself put out into the world.

Anyway, the social media team very much did not just take an “L” and move on.