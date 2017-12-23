Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Dec. 23, Streamline recommends “Easy” in the top Netflix spot for the third time, while “Peaky Blinders” joins the list.
“Peaky Blinders” was one of the first shows Netflix acquired under its moniker, although the show originates with BBC Two in England. The show began in 2013, and Netflix picked it up for United States distribution in 2014. This week, Netflix debuts the fourth season for the U.S.
Unlike Netflix’s “House of Cards,” which started around the same time, critics have rated each season of “Peaky Blinders” as better than the last. So, if you didn’t give it a chance at first, you might want to reconsider.
“Easy,” “Wormwood” and “The Crown” continue to top the list as they are all critically adored and have mass appeal. Vulture argued that “The Crown” might already be the next “Game of Thrones.” The show is immensely popular and certainly had the extremely expensive production value of the HBO hit.
“The Crown” at least seems to appeal to more age demographics than “Game of Thrones” while not being quite as popular with young viewers. That can’t be known for sure though, as Netflix doesn’t release comprehensive viewing data.
Also sneakily popular is the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch,” the new season of which the service continued to promote on its website despite Netflix firing Danny Masterson amid rape allegations. Netflix also fired an executive that told a Masterson accuser the company didn’t believe the alleged victims.
Maybe just avoid that show.
In other news, the company wouldn’t let its “creepy” social media moment from last week go. This started with a viral moment on Netflix Twitter when it called out “the 53 people who’ve watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for the past 18 days,” referring to a holiday movie that’s been poorly reviewed, but popular.
This caused a backlash over how much data the company was keeping on its customers. Also, it maybe wasn’t the best idea to make fun of its users for watching a bad show that the company itself put out into the world.
Anyway, the social media team very much did not just take an “L” and move on.
The account kept responding to users making fun of its creepiness with lines like “I just want to make sure you’re OK” and “Sorry that I CARE ABOUT YOUR WELL-BEING,” as featured in the above screenshot. Take a deep breath, Netflix social media team!
Perhaps even more bizarrely, the Netflix Twitter account also tried to attach itself to the annual resurgence of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” For multiple days, Netflix’s name on Twitter was “Netflix ‘Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas’ US.” The Twitter bio was, “You can’t spell “Christmas” without Mariah.” This was advertising the fact that the 2015 special, “Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas,” is available to stream. Now you know.
Carey responded on Twitter and said that she, too, is watching “The Crown.”
“The Crown” will soon rule us all.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good. The writing is inventive. It's a worthy successor to Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017
Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.
Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.
Con: The pace is a bit slow.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 21, 2017
Plot: English gang strives for domination.
Pro: The heavy action is surrounded by moments of nuance and superb acting. Critics have said the series has gotten better and better.
Con: You'll have to catch up on quite a few long episodes if you're just starting.
If you really want to stream "The Crown" since everybody seems to be, but find it way way way too boring and uneventful, consider watching it at 4x the speed. You'll get the gist. Sort of.
Dec. 23
- “Creep 2”
- “Myths & Monsters” (Season 1)
Dec. 25
- “Cable Girls” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Planet Earth II”
Dec. 26
- “Todd Barry: Spicy Honey” (Netflix Original)
- “Travelers” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
- “Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018”
Dec. 27
- “Pusher”
Dec. 29
- “Bill Nye Saves the World” (Season 2: Part 1, Netflix Original)
- “Killer Legends”
- “La Mante” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Shelter”
- “The Climb” (Netflix Original)