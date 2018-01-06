Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 6, Streamline recommends “Black Mirror” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.
This series of standalone episodes that portray different ways the future is going to be really scary has already proven to be one of Netflix’s best shows. This season is no exception.
Vulture recently ranked this new season’s premiere episode as the second best in the series to date. As with tradition on the show, Season 4 also has all sorts of fun “Easter eggs” to look out for, like a surprise Kirsten Dunst cameo where she just walks around in the background for a few seconds. The show doesn’t even explain if she’s playing a character or she’s playing herself. In the future, Dunst might be an ageless zombie wandering around our lives incapable of speech. The plots on this show are so scary!
“Black Mirror” is well worth the watch, despite every episode essentially breaking down to: A protagonist tries new technology and ends the episode screaming obnoxiously.
Or something like this tweet:
“Lovesick” also joins the list. This show used to be known by the amazing and insane title “Scrotal Recall,” as the main character finds out he has chlamydia and starts a mission to tell all his past hookups. That name was truly amazing, but also, objectively, bad. And so now you get to watch “Lovesick.”
The show is very charming and basically has that increasingly rare quality (in the age of PRESTIGE TELEVISION) where watching it just feels like you’re hanging out with friends having a good time. No super dark and heavy material here. Just people bouncing around.
If you’re looking for a late-night watch and are hungover or something like that, “Lovesick” isn’t a bad choice.
Netflix brass is starting to reap the benefits of the company’s stock rising 55 percent in 2017. CEO Reed Hastings is now getting $28.7 million in stock options, a bump from the $21 million he got last year. His base salary is declining from $850,000 to $700,000, but he’s unlikely to be upset about that.
This is so much money! And all for duping over 100 million people to subscribe to the service when they thought they could watch a show called “Scrotal Recall.”
Also, Citi analysts predicted Monday that there’s a 40 percent chance Apple will just straight-up buy Netflix. The streaming wars may soon come down to the differences among Apple’s mountain of money, Disney’s mountain of money and Amazon’s mountain of money.
Millennials might not have any money themselves as housing costs rise, public transportation infrastructure crumbles and wages stagnate ― but at least they’ll have plenty of content to stream in their living pods.
Although not TV-related, Netflix also released a few blockbuster projects recently. You can now stream the Will Smith-starring “Bright” and new comedy special from Dave Chappelle.
It’s estimated 11 million people watched “Bright” its opening weekend. That movie will be getting a sequel with a new screenwriter as sexual assault allegations arose concerning its original scribe, Max Landis.
Critics did not like this movie. It currently has a 28 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
If only those 11 million people could have watched “Scrotal Recall” instead.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Is the bleak message in this video super heavy-handed, much like most of this show? Yes.
But maybe 2017 was bleak enough to warrant the overt we're-all-going-to-die-screaming attitude here.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good. The writing is inventive. It's a worthy successor to Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix next week:
Jan. 6
- “Episodes” (Seasons 1–5)
Jan. 8
- “The Conjuring”
Jan. 10
- “47 Meters Down”
- “Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up” (Netflix Original)
- “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
- “In The Deep”
Jan. 12
- “Colony” (Season 2)
- “Disjointed: Part 2” (Netflix Original)
- “Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix Original)
- “The Man Who Would Be Polka King”
- “The Polka King” (Netflix Original)
- “Tom Segura: Disgraceful” (Netflix Original)