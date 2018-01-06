Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 6, Streamline recommends “Black Mirror” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.

This series of standalone episodes that portray different ways the future is going to be really scary has already proven to be one of Netflix’s best shows. This season is no exception.

Vulture recently ranked this new season’s premiere episode as the second best in the series to date. As with tradition on the show, Season 4 also has all sorts of fun “Easter eggs” to look out for, like a surprise Kirsten Dunst cameo where she just walks around in the background for a few seconds. The show doesn’t even explain if she’s playing a character or she’s playing herself. In the future, Dunst might be an ageless zombie wandering around our lives incapable of speech. The plots on this show are so scary!