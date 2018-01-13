Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, Streamline recommends “Black Mirror” in the top Netflix spot for the second time.

The anthology series of horror-esque dystopian stories remains one of the best television shows. Still, over the last week, there’s been a bit of a critical backlash about the show’s fourth season. Some critics claim these new episodes are lacking compared to the previous seasons, which, to be fair, were particularly inventive. But any regression is minimal, and Streamline still very much recommends these episodes.

“The End of the F***ing World” also joins the list. This is already a critical darling, which seems kind of surprising, given its subject matter. The show centers around two teenagers who start to fall in love, but the male character kills animals in his spare time and plans to murder his female companion.

The murder-y stuff is clearly used as a metaphor for puberty ― there’s a shot of the boy holding a knife like an erection while he waits for the girl to return to bed and then slowly lowers it, flaccidly, as he hears her crying in the bathroom. And both characters have a sort of violent chemistry together that makes this an enjoyable watch.

But does the world need a show like this right now?

Netflix didn’t have an ideal night at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Despite having just about all the great shows these days, Netflix won only one award via Aziz Ansari’s Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series win for “Master of None.” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” dominated otherwise.

For Amazon and Hulu, those shows are basically each company’s only bonafide critical hits these days, while Netflix has a long list of great shows. The company probably doesn’t care too much about these losses, though it’s a frustrating outcome nevertheless.

Although it’s not a fictional show and therefore doesn’t qualify for Streamline rankings, Netflix just debuted David Letterman’s new project, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” on Friday.

The series of interviews starts with former President Barack Obama, so the title certainly lives up to the content. Apparently a new episode will drop on a monthly basis throughout 2018.

In short, Netflix should cast Obama in more of their shows.

#1. Black Mirror Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017

Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.



Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."



Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous. Netflix #2. Lovesick Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018

Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.



Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.



Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here. Alan Peebles/Netflix #3. The End of the F***ing World Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018

Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.



Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.



Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl. Netflix Bonus: An example of the deceptive marketing around this show.



Yes, this show is technically in the genre of two alt-esque kids falling in love.



But as the Netflix teasers have all played up that this is like "Paper Towns" or "Paper Heart" or some other teen movie with "Paper" in the name, that isn't really what this show is about. #4. Easy Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017

Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.



Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.



Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows. Netflix #5. Wormwood Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017

Plot: Son tries solving father's death.



Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."



Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message. Netflix #6. The Crown Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017

Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.



Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.



Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times. Robert Viglasky/Netflix #7. Godless Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017

Plot: Outlaws war in the west.



Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.



Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying. Ursula Coyote/Netflix #8. Lady Dynamite Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017

Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.



Pro: Maria Bamford is so good. The writing is inventive. It's a worthy successor to Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."



Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times. Beth Dubber/Netflix

