Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, Streamline recommends “Black Mirror” in the top Netflix spot for the second time.
The anthology series of horror-esque dystopian stories remains one of the best television shows. Still, over the last week, there’s been a bit of a critical backlash about the show’s fourth season. Some critics claim these new episodes are lacking compared to the previous seasons, which, to be fair, were particularly inventive. But any regression is minimal, and Streamline still very much recommends these episodes.
“The End of the F***ing World” also joins the list. This is already a critical darling, which seems kind of surprising, given its subject matter. The show centers around two teenagers who start to fall in love, but the male character kills animals in his spare time and plans to murder his female companion.
The murder-y stuff is clearly used as a metaphor for puberty ― there’s a shot of the boy holding a knife like an erection while he waits for the girl to return to bed and then slowly lowers it, flaccidly, as he hears her crying in the bathroom. And both characters have a sort of violent chemistry together that makes this an enjoyable watch.
But does the world need a show like this right now?
Netflix didn’t have an ideal night at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Despite having just about all the great shows these days, Netflix won only one award via Aziz Ansari’s Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series win for “Master of None.” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” dominated otherwise.
For Amazon and Hulu, those shows are basically each company’s only bonafide critical hits these days, while Netflix has a long list of great shows. The company probably doesn’t care too much about these losses, though it’s a frustrating outcome nevertheless.
Although it’s not a fictional show and therefore doesn’t qualify for Streamline rankings, Netflix just debuted David Letterman’s new project, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” on Friday.
The series of interviews starts with former President Barack Obama, so the title certainly lives up to the content. Apparently a new episode will drop on a monthly basis throughout 2018.
In short, Netflix should cast Obama in more of their shows.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Yes, this show is technically in the genre of two alt-esque kids falling in love.
But as the Netflix teasers have all played up that this is like "Paper Towns" or "Paper Heart" or some other teen movie with "Paper" in the name, that isn't really what this show is about.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good. The writing is inventive. It's a worthy successor to Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix next week:
Jan. 14
- “Wild Hogs”
Jan. 15
- “2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold”
- “Rehenes”
- “Unrest”
Jan. 16
- “Dallas Buyers Club”
- “Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
- “Rita” (Season 4)
Jan. 17
- “Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show” (Netflix Original)
- “Friday Night Tykes” (Season 4)
Jan. 18
- “Bad Day for the Cut”
- “Tiempos de guerra” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Jan. 19
- “Drug Lords” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Grace and Frankie” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “The Open House” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu
The other nominees:
“The Crown” -- Netflix
“Game of Thrones” -- HBO (HBO GO or Amazon/Hulu add-on)
“Stranger Things” -- Netflix
“This Is Us” -- Hulu
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- Amazon
The other nominees:
“Will & Grace” -- Hulu
“SMILF” -- Showtime (Showtime website or Amazon/Hulu add-on)
“Master of None” -- Netflix
“Black-ish” -- Hulu
“Big Little Lies” -- HBO
The other nominees:
“Fargo” -- Not available (past seasons on Hulu)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available
“Top of the Lake: China Girl” -- Hulu
“The Sinner” -- A few episodes are on USA Network
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu
The other nominees:
Claire Foy, “The Crown” -- Netflix
Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” -- Netflix
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce” -- HBO
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” -- Starz (Starz website or Amazon/Hulu add-on)
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” -- Hulu
The other nominees:
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” -- Hulu
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” -- Not available (past seasons on Netflix)
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” -- Showtime
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” -- Netflix
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- Amazon
The other nominees:
Issa Rae, “Insecure” -- HBO
Alison Brie, “GLOW” -- Netflix
Frankie Shaw, “SMILF” -- Showtime
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” -- Not available (past season on Hulu)
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” -- Netflix
The other nominees:
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” -- Hulu
Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick” -- Amazon
Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace” -- Hulu
William H. Macy, “Shameless” -- Showtime (past seasons on Netflix)
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
The other nominees:
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” -- A few episodes are on USA Network
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” -- Not Available
The other nominees:
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” -- HBO
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks” -- Showtime
Jude Law, “The Young Pope” -- HBO
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” -- National Geographic
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
The other nominees:
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu
Chrissy Metz, “This is Us” -- Hulu
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” -- HBO
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
The other nominees:
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available
David Thewlis, “Fargo” -- Not available (past seasons on Hulu)
David Harbour, “Stranger Things” -- Netflix
Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot” -- USA Network