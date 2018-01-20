Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Especially after the similar Amazon show “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” premiered to middling reviews, it’s clear how great the “Black Mirror” team has been over the years.

“Grace and Frankie” joins the list with the release of Season 4. This show ― about two women who become best friends after their husbands divorce them for each other ― has certainly improved quite a bit since its debut. At the beginning, the show was fairly widely panned, but each season has gotten stronger than the last.

With this latest season, the show really seems to know what it wants to accomplish and is a well-oiled machine. The humor isn’t for everyone, but the writing has become far more consistently solid.

Lisa Kudrow also joins the show this season.