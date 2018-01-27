Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

News From This Week

Netflix announced that it gained 8.3 million new streaming subscribers in the last quarter of 2017, beating expectations. This was apparently largely due to the success of the Will Smith movie “Bright” and the show “The Crown,” which Streamline has recommended multiple times in the past.

The company also earned eight Oscar nominations, including one for Dee Rees, who became the first black woman in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, and Rachel Morrison, the first woman nominated for cinematography. Objectively, a good week for Netflix.

Still there were a notable negatives.

Netflix also disclosed that it took a $39 million write-down in losses due largely to the Kevin Spacey sexual assault scandal. He, as you probably already know, will not be a part of “House of Cards” going forward. Spacey was also going to star in a Netflix movie about the writer Gore Vidal.

Also, comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique spurred a series of stories after she revealed Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special. She used social media to advocate for pay on par with other comedians such as Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer, to whom Netflix has recently paid millions. Mo’Nique eventually called for a boycott of the service.

This series of stories was especially not ideal for the platform, as it recently announced a new comedy special series for 2018. Netflix now plans to release 15-minute specials, much like how Comedy Central used to do.

