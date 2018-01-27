Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 27, Streamline recommends “Black Mirror” in the top Netflix spot for the fourth time.
As previously mentioned, the end-of-year holiday season is typically the most popular time for streaming services, and Netflix seemed to plan its release schedule accordingly. Netflix has certainly had some great shows this January, but none of the scripted content could really be considered high-profile.
Therefore, “Black Mirror” from December is still probably your best bet.
What’s New This Week
In any case, Netflix did add another season of the critically loved sitcom “One Day at a Time” this week. The show is technically a reboot of the Norman Lear show from the 1970s and 1980s, but is thematically pretty different.
You might be out on the concept of sitcoms in general, which is fair ― sitcoms tend to be very cookie-cutter. “One Day at a Time” isn’t exactly an exception, but there is some inventive writing here. Plus, the timely storyline follows an immigrant family trying to make it in America makes this a an interesting show to check out.
If you’re looking for a family show, this is a good bet.
News From This Week
Netflix announced that it gained 8.3 million new streaming subscribers in the last quarter of 2017, beating expectations. This was apparently largely due to the success of the Will Smith movie “Bright” and the show “The Crown,” which Streamline has recommended multiple times in the past.
The company also earned eight Oscar nominations, including one for Dee Rees, who became the first black woman in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, and Rachel Morrison, the first woman nominated for cinematography. Objectively, a good week for Netflix.
Still there were a notable negatives.
Netflix also disclosed that it took a $39 million write-down in losses due largely to the Kevin Spacey sexual assault scandal. He, as you probably already know, will not be a part of “House of Cards” going forward. Spacey was also going to star in a Netflix movie about the writer Gore Vidal.
Also, comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique spurred a series of stories after she revealed Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special. She used social media to advocate for pay on par with other comedians such as Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer, to whom Netflix has recently paid millions. Mo’Nique eventually called for a boycott of the service.
This series of stories was especially not ideal for the platform, as it recently announced a new comedy special series for 2018. Netflix now plans to release 15-minute specials, much like how Comedy Central used to do.
Assorted Announcements
Charlie Kaufman is going to write and direct a new movie for Netflix, an adaptation of the novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Kaufman famously tried to do an adaptation movie in the past and turned it into a whole meta-examination of how hard it is to adapt stories, calling it “Adaptation.”
It is unclear if Kaufman’s creative process will spiral in such a way this time. When HuffPost spoke to Kaufman a couple years ago, he expressed a deep pessimism that he’d ever get to make another movie because funding wasn’t there for his kind of projects. Thankfully, Netflix has a seemingly never-ending pool of money.
Netflix ordered “Unbelievable,” a new limited series from “Erin Brockovich” writer Susannah Grant. Katie Couric is also involved. It’s based on a true story of a teenager who was accused of lying about a rape and follows two female detectives who try to discover the truth.
The next “Cloverfield” might be coming to Netflix. This one’s pretty unclear, but multiple outlets seem to think that’s happening. Netflix is at least in talks with producer J.J. Abrams about it.
Netflix also released a trailer for its new crime drama, “Seven Seconds.” Here’s a quick teaser.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Jan. 26, 2018
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
The charms of the show come across pretty clearly here. As there isn't a ton going on in terms of narrative arc, you can get a pretty good sense of whether you'll be in or out on this show from the teaser video.
Season 4 Release: Jan. 19, 2018
Plot: Older women seek new adventures.
Pro: This show is endlessly charming and often has strong writing. Lisa Kudrow joins this new season.
Con: Although the stories are unique for television, the general plotting isn't that inventive.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of January:
Jan. 28
- “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (Seasons 1-2)
- “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
- “The Force”
Jan. 30
- “Babylon Berlin” (Season 1-2, Netflix Original)
- “Death Race: Beyond Anarchy”
- “Retribution” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
- “Disney·Pixar Cars 3”