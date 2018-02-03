Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 3, Streamline recommends “The End of the F***ing World” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.
Since its January debut in the United States, the show has become an unexpected hit. The subject matter might be a bit controversial, but this show seems to have a mass appeal. Streamline recently called the show the best Netflix show of January.
What’s New This Week
“Altered Carbon” joins the list. This is the most ambitious scripted project Netflix has released so far in 2018.
The sci-fi dystopian thriller follows a murder mystery set in a future where people can transport their consciousness into new bodies. These new bodies are called “sleeves” and, as can be seen in the photo below, not everybody is in love with this technological feat.
This is the kind of blockbuster project that looks expensive. The acting and action sequences are all very solid. The show falters occasionally when it tries to examine philosophical questions as the writing simply isn’t strong enough to justify that time. But all-in-all, as long as you’re not entirely fed up with dystopian futuristic thrillers, this is worth watching.
News From This Week
Deadline is reporting that Netflix might officially announce that it has acquired J.J. Abrams’ “Cloverfield” sequel, “God Particle,” through a Super Bowl ad on Feb. 4. Just last week, Streamline shared news that Netflix was only rumored to be acquiring that project, so to release a $5 million Super Bowl ad is either a very quick turnaround or clearly an attempt by Netflix for a big surprise. Deadline didn’t confirm the news, but watch out for that.
(You’ll definitely be able to see another Abrams-related Super Bowl ad, though, as Hulu bought a spot for his project with Stephen King, which is called “Castle Rock.”)
Netflix had another surprise this week, albeit a much smaller one, as it technically released a movie that takes place within the “Mad Men” universe ― a show that’s very popular on the service. The new Will Forte-starring movie, “A Stupid and Futile Gesture,” has a party scene set in the 1970s in which the “Mad Men” character, Harry Crane, makes an appearance. The actor who played Crane reprised the role and the credits confirm the character was the same.
Keep in mind that this comedy movie is based on real-life events, while “Mad Men” was not, and that this is just a small sight gag. Or you could just start telling people there’s a new “Mad Men” movie on Netflix. If they’re really your friends, then they won’t get angry.
Here’s a tweet of the actor, Rich Sommer, on set:
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will be joining “House of Cards” to replace the Kevin Spacey-sized hole in that series. Both are expected to have major roles. The series has resumed production.
And this short documentary about Netflix’s personalization tactics earned a few publication write-ups this week. Basically, the Netflix algorithm is customizing your experience with the service probably far more than you currently think.
Check it out:
Random Netflix Tweet
The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
Assorted Announcements
“Fuller House” is never going away. Or more specifically, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season. Of course, the original “Full House” already had eight seasons with nearly 200 episodes.
Netflix will debut a hip-hop documentary series called “Rapture” on March 30. The eight-episode series will feature artists such as Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze.
Norm Macdonald might get his own talk show, joining other comedians like David Letterman and Joel McHale on the service. Macdonald claimed he’s in negotiations with Netflix, but it’s unclear what will come of that.
And Netflix released a teaser clip of David Letterman’s upcoming interview with George Clooney for his show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The full episode will debut Feb. 9.
Streamline includes related reading below the show recommendations, as well as a list of other shows and movies joining the service this week.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 1 Release: Feb. 2, 2018
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
As you can see, the plot here is pretty ridiculous. All you really need to know is this is a decent action thriller.
The weightier philosophical questions brought up through the science fiction elements are often stumbled through in this. So check it out if you're just into seeing fight scenes in a cool setting.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Jan. 26, 2018
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of February:
Feb. 6
- “Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers” (Netflix Original)
- “Valor” (Season 1)
Feb. 7
- “Imposters” (Season 1)
- “Queer Eye” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Feb. 8
- “6 Days”
- “The Emoji Movie”
Feb. 9
- “Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2” (Netflix Original)
- “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney” (Netflix Original)
- “Seeing Allred” (Netflix Original)
- “The Ritual” (Netflix Original)
- “The Trader (Sovdagari)” (Netflix Original)
- “When We First Met” (Netflix Original)