Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Deadline is reporting that Netflix might officially announce that it has acquired J.J. Abrams’ “Cloverfield” sequel, “God Particle,” through a Super Bowl ad on Feb. 4. Just last week, Streamline shared news that Netflix was only rumored to be acquiring that project, so to release a $5 million Super Bowl ad is either a very quick turnaround or clearly an attempt by Netflix for a big surprise. Deadline didn’t confirm the news, but watch out for that.

(You’ll definitely be able to see another Abrams-related Super Bowl ad, though, as Hulu bought a spot for his project with Stephen King, which is called “Castle Rock.”)

Netflix had another surprise this week, albeit a much smaller one, as it technically released a movie that takes place within the “Mad Men” universe ― a show that’s very popular on the service. The new Will Forte-starring movie, “A Stupid and Futile Gesture,” has a party scene set in the 1970s in which the “Mad Men” character, Harry Crane, makes an appearance. The actor who played Crane reprised the role and the credits confirm the character was the same.

Keep in mind that this comedy movie is based on real-life events, while “Mad Men” was not, and that this is just a small sight gag. Or you could just start telling people there’s a new “Mad Men” movie on Netflix. If they’re really your friends, then they won’t get angry.

Here’s a tweet of the actor, Rich Sommer, on set: