Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 17, Streamline recommends “The End of the F***ing World” in the top Netflix spot for the third time. As talked about last week, the British comedy about two teens kind-of, sort-of falling in love has been the best of Netflix’s offerings since its January release. Plus, this last week included Valentine’s Day — maybe you now want to watch a more f**ked-up version of a love story.
What’s New This Week
“Everything Sucks!” joins the list.
The show is a coming-of-age story focused on high schoolers in the 1990s. Netflix seems to be trying to recapture the success it had when adding “Freaks and Geeks” to the service. “Freaks and Geeks” aired in 1999 and 2000, but took place in the 1980s. That show only ran for one season, but ultimately became a cult classic as just about everyone involved with the show ― such as Judd Apatow, Paul Feig, Seth Rogen, Busy Philipps, Jason Segal and James Franco ― later achieved bigger stardom.
Early reviews of this show have been positive, but most critics don’t seem to think “Everything Sucks!” will become another cult classic. The episodes are short though and the nostalgia factor ― either for your high school years or the 1990s ― might be enough to make this worth checking out.
News From This Week
Netflix hired prolific creator Ryan Murphy away from Fox. The deal is for $300 million and begins July 1, 2018. It remains unclear what all is included in the $300 million, but presumably that doesn’t all go to Murphy and will be used to pay his staff and other development fees. Regardless it’s a huge sum of money to get the person behind projects such as “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Glee,” “9-1-1″ and “Feud.” Netflix had already announced acquiring his show “The Politician” and is now slated to debut a new Murphy show called “Ratched” as well. Many more projects are sure to come.
For the second week in a row, Netflix had a massive surprise debut. First, it was “The Cloverfield Paradox” during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 ― this time it was Chris Rock’s first comedy special in 10 years, called “Tamborine.” Rock gets personal about cheating and his divorce onstage. Bo Burnham directed the project.
As a Valentine’s Day marketing move, Netflix released a real-life version of the dystopian dating app from the “Black Mirror” episode “Hang the DJ,” which debuted in December. For those who have seen that episode, you’ll know that this app isn’t an actual recreation. But it will tell you and your partner a period of time it thinks you should stay together. Maybe just don’t live your life by that suggestion.
In yet another Valentine’s Day marketing move, Netflix made a Valentine’s card generator for their show “Neo Yokio.” It involves a giant Toblerone.
And Disney Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer claimed that Disney’s new streaming service will not try to “kill Netflix.” TBD though; who knows what Mickey Mouse is capable of.
Assorted Netflix Announcements
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson will star in a movie called “The Highwaymen.” The two actors will play the lawmen that killed bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.
Michelle Wolf of “The Daily Show” is getting her own talk show. It will be a half-hour program on a weekly schedule. “You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf said in a statement.
Timothée Chalamet will play King Henry V in the upcoming film “The King.” He recently starred in “Call My by Your Name” and “Lady Bird.”
Mary J. Blige is going to be a time-traveling assassin in the upcoming series “Umbrella Academy.” She recently earned Oscar nominations for her acting and singing work in the Netflix movie “Mudbound.”
Ezra Koenig, frontman of Vampire Weekend and creator of “Neo Yokio,” teased that his animated show is “not dead” and implied more news would come out soon.
Marie Kondo, famous for preaching the values of minimalism, is getting her own show. The untitled project will contain eight episodes and feature Kondo tidying up people’s lives.
The next season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will get a new kind of release from Netflix. The season will debut in two halves, with six episodes premiering on May 30 and then the next half debuting later in 2018. Netflix’s current strategy of debuting all episodes of a season at once has seemed to cause many shows to immediately get forgotten about. Perhaps this will help — or will be a good experiment regardless.
At eight episodes, the third season of “Stranger Things” will be shorter than the first two.
“Grace and Frankie” got renewed for a fifth season. Importantly, RuPaul is joining the cast!
And finally, the weed-focused sitcom from Chuck Lorre, “Disjointed,” got cancelled. The show was bad, so that makes sense. Watch “High Maintenance” on HBO instead.
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
Plot: High schoolers figure out life.
Pro: The characters are endearing. This is an easy enough watch and somewhat similar to "Freaks and Geeks."
Con: The writing isn't quite strong enough to make this definitely worth watching.
Choosing to set this in the '90s seems like a choice to copy the success Netflix had with adding "Freaks and Geeks" to the service.
Netflix must be betting that there is a large audience of college kids and twenty-somethings who will similarly check out this show. But as none of these kids are stars yet, might be a hard sell.
Premise: David Letterman interviews famous people.
Pro: Letterman is only interviewing true A-listers in this show. The longer format allows for more story-telling than the traditional promotional interviews you see on late-night.
Con: So far, these interviews have not been very hard-hitting. They're close to simply being puff pieces for the interviewee's brand.
Premise: Gay culture experts give advice.
Pro: The hosts are charismatic and work well together. Netflix's big foray into reality television seems to have worked.
Con: This certainly isn't as revolutionary as the original series, which is a good thing in the long run. But that means this also doesn't feel like necessary viewing.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of February:
Feb. 17
- “Blood Money”
Feb. 18
- “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Netflix Original)
Feb. 19
- “Dismissed”
- “FullMetal Alchemist” (Netflix Original)
Feb. 20
- “Bates Motel” (Season 5)
- “The Frankenstein Chronicles” (Season 1 and Season 2, Netflix Original)
Feb. 21
- “Forgotten” (Netflix Original)
- “Lincoln”
- “The Bachelors”
Feb. 22
- “Atomic Puppet” (Season 1)
Feb. 23
- “Marseille” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Mute” (Netflix Original)
- “Seven Seconds” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Ugly Delicious” (Season 1, Netflix Original)