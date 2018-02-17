Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Make sure to subscribe to the new Streamline newsletter.

Netflix hired prolific creator Ryan Murphy away from Fox. The deal is for $300 million and begins July 1, 2018. It remains unclear what all is included in the $300 million, but presumably that doesn’t all go to Murphy and will be used to pay his staff and other development fees. Regardless it’s a huge sum of money to get the person behind projects such as “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Glee,” “9-1-1″ and “Feud.” Netflix had already announced acquiring his show “The Politician” and is now slated to debut a new Murphy show called “Ratched” as well. Many more projects are sure to come.

For the second week in a row, Netflix had a massive surprise debut. First, it was “The Cloverfield Paradox” during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 ― this time it was Chris Rock’s first comedy special in 10 years, called “Tamborine.” Rock gets personal about cheating and his divorce onstage. Bo Burnham directed the project.

As a Valentine’s Day marketing move, Netflix released a real-life version of the dystopian dating app from the “Black Mirror” episode “Hang the DJ,” which debuted in December. For those who have seen that episode, you’ll know that this app isn’t an actual recreation. But it will tell you and your partner a period of time it thinks you should stay together. Maybe just don’t live your life by that suggestion.

In yet another Valentine’s Day marketing move, Netflix made a Valentine’s card generator for their show “Neo Yokio.” It involves a giant Toblerone.

And Disney Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer claimed that Disney’s new streaming service will not try to “kill Netflix.” TBD though; who knows what Mickey Mouse is capable of.

