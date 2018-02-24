Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

What’s New This Week

“Seven Seconds” joins the list.

The show is a crime thriller that involves a high-profile court case. It’s bleak and plodding, which makes sense as it comes from creator Veena Sud, who also did the bleak and plodding show “The Killing.”

Besides an investigation that pushes the narrative along, the show focuses on what happens to a community after a cop critically injures a black teenager.

This is the all-around best show Netflix has put out in a few weeks.

Also worth noting is the food and travel show “Ugly Delicious” from restaurateur David Chang. Through exploring the authenticity of different dishes around the world, Chang also tries to have conversations with creators about more esoteric topics. Various celebs also join Chang.

The first celeb is Netflix star Aziz Ansari, which now seems a little weird, but presumably the show didn’t think was weird enough to change that. This may be the first example of Ansari’s career simply moving on from that story, though.

Netflix also released the 2015 British series “The Frankenstein Chronicles” for American audiences. It stars Sean Bean and is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. It earned solid reviews in Europe and is worth checking out.