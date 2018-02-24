Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 24, Streamline recommends “Seven Seconds” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.
What’s New This Week
“Seven Seconds” joins the list.
The show is a crime thriller that involves a high-profile court case. It’s bleak and plodding, which makes sense as it comes from creator Veena Sud, who also did the bleak and plodding show “The Killing.”
Besides an investigation that pushes the narrative along, the show focuses on what happens to a community after a cop critically injures a black teenager.
This is the all-around best show Netflix has put out in a few weeks.
Also worth noting is the food and travel show “Ugly Delicious” from restaurateur David Chang. Through exploring the authenticity of different dishes around the world, Chang also tries to have conversations with creators about more esoteric topics. Various celebs also join Chang.
The first celeb is Netflix star Aziz Ansari, which now seems a little weird, but presumably the show didn’t think was weird enough to change that. This may be the first example of Ansari’s career simply moving on from that story, though.
Netflix also released the 2015 British series “The Frankenstein Chronicles” for American audiences. It stars Sean Bean and is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. It earned solid reviews in Europe and is worth checking out.
News From This Week
“Stranger Things” star David Harbour continues to do wacky things for Twitter attention. This time, he went to Antarctica to dance with penguins and raise awareness for Greenpeace ... and Netflix.
The dance was the one his character, Jim Hopper, memorably did in Season 2.
Netflix announced a four-movie deal with the Duplass brothers. The first film from the partnership will star Ray Romano and Duplass brother Mark Duplass.
A trailer debuted for a truly insane reality show coming to Netflix. Called “The Push,” the premise seems to be that actors will “push” contestants into committing murder. The host is Derren Brown, who calls himself a “psychological illusionist.” So that’s happening.
The team behind “Bojack Horseman” is getting a new show! And Tiffany Haddish is going to star! The new animated project is called “Tuca & Bertie” and will center around anthropomorphic animals again.
Netflix teased the first look at its upcoming reboot of “Lost In Space.” It will debut April 13 and doesn’t look as wacky as the original.
Jared Leto is going to star in a movie called “The Outsider.” He’ll play an American soldier who joins the Japanese Yakuza.
The company also released a trailer for the upcoming Roxanne Shanté biopic “Roxanne Roxanne.”
And the trailer for the long-awaited second season of “Jessica Jones” debuted.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
The dialogue can be pretty shaky in this, but the acting is exceptionally strong.
Balancing a crime thriller with a conversation about contemporary race relations in American communities feels of the zeitgeist.
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit-or-miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
Plot: High schoolers figure out life.
Pro: The characters are endearing. This is an easy enough watch and somewhat similar to "Freaks and Geeks."
Con: The writing isn't quite strong enough to make this definitely worth watching.
Choosing to set this in the '90s seems like a choice to copy the success Netflix had with adding "Freaks and Geeks" to the service.
Netflix must be betting that there is a large audience of college kids and twenty-somethings who will similarly check out this show. But as none of these kids are stars yet, might be a hard sell.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of February:
Feb. 24
- “Jeepers Creepers 3”
Feb. 26
- “El Vato” (Season 2)
- “Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards”
- “People You May Know”
- “Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso” (Season 2)
- “Winnie”
Feb. 27
- “Derren Brown: The Push” (Netflix Original)
- “Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” (Netflix Original)