Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 3, Streamline recommends “Seven Seconds” in the top Netflix spot for the second time.
That show is a great crime thriller with larger questions about contemporary race relations in American communities.
What’s New This Week
“Borderliner” joins the list.
This is one of the shakier recommendations for the Netflix list in awhile.
The show is from Norway and originally aired in 2017 with the title “Grenseland.” After Netflix’s success with importing the foreign language shows “Dark” and “Babylon Berlin,” this show seemed like it’d be worth mentioning.
“Borderliner” focuses on a grizzled police inspector who covers up a murder to protect his family. And then, surprise surprise, things go bad. It’s very gory, which could be a pro or con depending on your taste. It also has many scenes in the Norwegian woods, which are beautiful, so that’s some sort of plus. Unless you hate trees.
In any case, this isn’t a recommendation for a must-see show, but “Borderliner” has enough going for it that it’s worth checking out if you like the crime thriller genre.
News From This Week
Netfilx is giving Hasan Minhaj his own weekly comedy show, which means he will be leaving “The Daily Show.” With this project, Minhaj becomes the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy show. Netflix apparently had to outbid Comedy Central for the show and eventually greenlit 32 episodes.
A new series called “Jinn,” a supernatural drama, will be the service’s first Arabic original series.
“Fuller House” showrunner Jeff Franklin was fired for reports of inappropriate behavior. He was apparently verbally abusive in his writers’ room and would talk too openly about his sex life. Franklin had created the original “Full House” and the new Netflix version.
“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin wrote on his Instagram. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”
In lighter news, a couple of different publications broke down the meticulous art references in the background of “Bojack Horseman” scenes. Fans of the show, and high art, should check that out.
And Vulture did a meticulous examination into the different weathers of Netflix shows, particularly focusing on what is the “coldest Netflix show.” How could you not want to see what that’s about?
Assorted Netflix Announcements
Steve Martin and Martin Short are going to do a Netflix special together. “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” and will debut later in 2018.
“Ultimate Beastmaster” got renewed for a Season 3. The show is kind of like “American Ninja Warrior.” It’s hard to say which name is more ridiculous.
Netflix acquired the 2018 Sundance Award-winning movie “Shirkers” by Sandi Tan. The movie had won the Directing Award in World Cinema Documentary.
The role of Ozzy Osbourne was cast for Netflix’s upcoming Mötley Crüe biopic. Actor Tony Cavalero earned that part.
Keanu Reeves may be starring in a vigilante superhero movie for the platform called “Past Midnight.”
Apparently Netflix will add 30 anime shows this year. It’s unclear if a second season of “Neo Yokio” would count.
Netflix ordered an adaptation of the book series “The Last Kids on Earth.” It should premiere in 2019.
There’s a new trailer for the upcoming Ricky Gervais special. In the video, Gervais says he’s “better” than Jesus.
And finally, Billy Eichner revealed that he, too, is getting a Netflix comedy special. This will be his first special.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
The dialogue can be pretty shaky in this, but the acting is exceptionally strong.
Balancing a crime thriller with a conversation about contemporary race relations in American communities feels of the zeitgeist.
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
Plot: High schoolers figure out life.
Pro: The characters are endearing. This is an easy enough watch and somewhat similar to "Freaks and Geeks."
Con: The writing isn't quite strong enough to make this definitely worth watching.
Choosing to set this in the '90s seems like a choice to copy the success Netflix had with adding "Freaks and Geeks" to the service.
Netflix must be betting that there is a large audience of college kids and twenty-somethings who will similarly check out this show. But as none of these kids are stars yet, might be a hard sell.
Plot: Covering up murder for family.
Pro: It's yet another foreign language import by Netflix that's pretty solid (like "Dark" and "Babylon Berlin").
Con: This Norwegian crime drama (originally called "Grenseland") is super gruesome and not that inventive.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of March:
March 4
- “Expedition China”
- “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Netflix Original)
March 5
- “F The Prom”
- “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
March 6
- “Benji”
- “Borderliner” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “For the Love of Benji”
- “Gad Elmaleh: American Dream” (Netflix Original)
March 7
- “Aftershock”
March 8
- “Bad Guys: Vile City” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Ladies First” (Netflix Original)
- “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
March 9
- “A.I.C.O. Incarnation” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Collateral: Limited Series” (Netflix Original)
- “Love” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Episode: Malala Yousafzai, Netflix Original)
- “Nailed It” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Outsider” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
March 10
- “Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio”