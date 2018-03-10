Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

News From This Week

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly in negotiations with Netflix to start creating shows for the service. Once Netflix casts a creator or actor in one project, you tend to see that person pop up in other projects. As the former president appeared on David Letterman’s talk show earlier this year, it apparently was only a matter of time before he became a regular on the service. Most likely, this deal will mean the Obamas will create some inspirational documentaries. Ideally this will lead to them becoming auteur-esque showrunners and delivering a challenging masterpiece like “Twin Peaks,” though.

Netflix won an Oscar for the documentary “Icarus.” That movie starts out with a lot of biking around Europe ― so if you’re a fan of fellow Oscar winner “Call Me By Your Name,” maybe you should check it out.

An update to the service allows for more parental controls. You can now make your kid, significant other or drunk self put in a pin before watching specific movies or shows. Keep your kids from watching violence or make sure your partner doesn’t watch ahead in that series you’re bingeing.

The “Lost in Space” reboot that people seem to care about finally unveiled what the robot will look like. It doesn’t look as dumb as the original robot. Cool.

The service apparently streamed to about 450 million separate devices in February alone this year. Most of the devices were traditional televisions rather than laptops, tablets or mobile phones. Netflix seems to be kind of popular.

And most importantly, Tom from the “Queer Eye” reboot finally got Abby back. Tom got a makeover in the first episode, during which he talked about wooing his former wife. Now they can drive into the sunset in his fancy car.

Random Netflix Tweet

The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.