Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 10, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.
The show is a miniseries, so the time commitment required to watch it is relatively minimal. Carey Mulligan stars. It’s a very solid crime thriller. And there are British accents!
What’s New This Week
“Collateral,” as mentioned.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” debuts its Season 2. Krysten Ritter is very, very good in this show. It’s technically a superhero show, but the use of superpowers is very minimal here. This is mostly a detective show with a brooding protagonist. And that’s ... fun. Check it out if you haven’t already.
“Love” is ending its run with a Season 3. The show has been super hit and miss so far but is a reliably easy watch. If you’re drunk or tired, watch “Love” and it will serve you well.
News From This Week
Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly in negotiations with Netflix to start creating shows for the service. Once Netflix casts a creator or actor in one project, you tend to see that person pop up in other projects. As the former president appeared on David Letterman’s talk show earlier this year, it apparently was only a matter of time before he became a regular on the service. Most likely, this deal will mean the Obamas will create some inspirational documentaries. Ideally this will lead to them becoming auteur-esque showrunners and delivering a challenging masterpiece like “Twin Peaks,” though.
Netflix won an Oscar for the documentary “Icarus.” That movie starts out with a lot of biking around Europe ― so if you’re a fan of fellow Oscar winner “Call Me By Your Name,” maybe you should check it out.
An update to the service allows for more parental controls. You can now make your kid, significant other or drunk self put in a pin before watching specific movies or shows. Keep your kids from watching violence or make sure your partner doesn’t watch ahead in that series you’re bingeing.
The “Lost in Space” reboot that people seem to care about finally unveiled what the robot will look like. It doesn’t look as dumb as the original robot. Cool.
The service apparently streamed to about 450 million separate devices in February alone this year. Most of the devices were traditional televisions rather than laptops, tablets or mobile phones. Netflix seems to be kind of popular.
And most importantly, Tom from the “Queer Eye” reboot finally got Abby back. Tom got a makeover in the first episode, during which he talked about wooing his former wife. Now they can drive into the sunset in his fancy car.
Assorted Netflix Announcements
Netflix ordered a comedy series from Chris Lilley, the creator and star of cult classic “Summer Heights High.” The project is still untitled.
“Black Mirror” earned a renewal for a fifth season. The world isn’t getting any less bleak, so that makes sense.
The return date for “Luke Cage” is now public ― June 22.
Norm Macdonald is getting his own show.
More superhero movies are on the way, as Netflix got the rights to “Deadpool” co-creator Rob Liefeld’s other comics. Apparently, Netflix paid seven figures to get to do this.
And Ray Romano will soon have a Netflix comedy special ― makes sense as everybody loves that guy.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Carey Mulligan stars in this. This is the second big project Mulligan has starred in for the company recently, as she had a big role in "Mudbound" last year.
If you were into that long Season 3 "Black Mirror" episode that just felt like a police procedural with British accents, you should definitely check this out.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in this superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
This is one of Netflix's most popular shows, so you can also consider watching this just to stay up on the current television conversation.
Yes, it's yet another superhero show, but this is also an interesting take on the classic detective genre that isn't quite as prevalent these days.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
This is (supposedly) the last season of the show.
It's certainly far from a masterpiece, but this show has been decent for those times you're just looking for some easy-watching television.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season isn't quite as strong as the previous.
Plot: Immigrant family conquers issues together.
Pro: For a sitcom, this show has a ton to say about the myriad ways families are struggling to stay together and thrive today, especially in regards to Cuban-Americans in the current political climate. But there's still a constant stream of jokes.
Con: It still has a pretty run-of-the-mill sitcom format that can be tiresome.
