Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 14, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the sixth time.
Netflix has seemingly slowed way down in releasing quality new shows over the last month. Basically since “Collateral” premiered (in a wild week in which the great final season of “Love” and the second season of “Jessica Jones” also debuted), Netflix has just been adding foreign imports, like “Requiem” and “Troy: Fall of a City,” or kids’ shows like ”On My Block” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Although “Collateral” is great and you should watch it if you haven’t, the show isn’t necessarily going to be one of the best television shows of the year. Its continued hold on the top spot is more about Netflix not releasing anything to unseat it.
What’s New This Week
Netflix does release a big show this week, though: the highly anticipated reboot of “Lost in Space.”
It’s fine.
Basically, the show looks beautiful and the special effects are beyond impressive. But the writing for dialogue and narrative is sorely lacking. Also, while the original “Lost in Space” had a wacky sense of humor, this show is so, so, so self-serious and that’s exhausting.
This new “Lost in Space” will probably be wildly popular, but it should still be considered a miss for Netflix. The service has been releasing a lot of projects lately that “look” a lot better than they actually are. This suggests Netflix has definitely figured out how to spend a ton of money on production and editing, but maybe hasn’t found the right people to direct and write. It’s unclear how many times the service can trick people into watching lackluster projects by simply throwing tons of money at the production to make them “look” superb.
Top 5 Netflix News From This Week
1. This might not seem relevant to most Netflix subscribers, but it was the biggest drama Netflix had this week. After the Cannes Film Festival changed its rules to ban Netflix from competing, Netflix confirmed ― after a bit of seeming deliberation ― this week that it would pull all its projects from the festival. Last year, Netflix had shown “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” at the festival. A representative of Cannes said Netflix’s decision was a “shame,” which is lol.
2. This also doesn’t affect subscribers, but is still noteworthy: Netflix is now dealing with a federal lawsuit alleging the company wrongfully exploited tax loopholes. Basically, there was a limit to how much in executive salaries the company could deduct from its taxes, but it could deduct more if unexpected bonuses were paid. The Netflix bonus targets were so easy that the bonuses might as well have been guaranteed salary, the government alleges. This is all very in the weeds, but basically Netflix was paying executives a ton of money while at the same time allegedly trying to duck tax responsibilities.
3. In fun news, Paul Thomas Anderson filmed part of Adam Sandler’s upcoming comedy special for Netflix. Maybe Sandler (who previously worked on Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love”) will become Anderson’s new muse since Daniel Day Lewis has “retired.” Thinking about “Phantom Thread” with Adam Sandler in the starring role is perhaps a pointless, but mind-bending thought experiment.
4. Sacha Baron Cohen is going to star in a show called “The Spy.” This presumably will not be a comedy, as the show is focused on the real-life Israeli spy Eli Cohen.
5. And there were a few renewals and a cancellation this week. “Everything Sucks!” is cancelled! Sucks! The show seemed promising, but as noted before, it was very unclear who that show was intended for! In happier news, the kids show “Alexa & Katie” earned a renewal, as did the teen show “On My Block,” as did the very popular “Jessica Jones.”
Random Netflix Tweet
The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing
Vulture had a super trolly, click-baity headline “Here’s a Sneak Peek at ‘Queer Eye’ Season Two” this week, that I obviously clicked. But then the video was just “Queer Eye” Season 1 reimagined to take place in the “Star Wars” universe. Meaning, the hosts would occasionally have edited-in lightsabers, and Jonathan Van Ness gave hair tips to the edited-in head of Luke Skywalker. What a strange creative choice for a video! It almost seems like this was originally intended for April Fool’s, but then got released this week instead. Who knows? But I have a lot of questions that will not get answered here.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, “Collateral” resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over the top at times.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Family experiences myriad terrible things.
Pro: Creative storytelling and many legitimately funny moments despite being geared to a younger audience. The costuming alone makes it worth checking out.
Con: Super quirk doesn't seem to be the zeitgeist now after years of being a thing. This show can be exhausting.
Plot: Space colonists crash onto planet.
Pro: It looks amazing. The special effects are thrilling and beautiful.
Con: The storyline takes predictable turns. Somehow, despite all the inherent action and strangeness of the new world presented on screen, this is really boring.
Look at those special effects!
It's becoming a trend that every month Netflix releases some super high-budget sci-fi show or movie that looks amazing, but has such lazy writing that the whole project is derailed. "Lost in Space" is yet another missed opportunity, but it looks very cool.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in the current superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slowly for a show presenting itself as an action-driven project.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Friends try surviving high school.
Pro: The characters are unique for the teen comedy genre. It's often funny.
Con: There isn't much reason to watch this if you're outside the high school demographic.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
April 15
- “Lakeview Terrace”
- “Seven Pounds”
April 17
- “The Chalet” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection” (Netflix Original)
April 18
- “Friend Request”
- “Pelé”
April 19
- “Charité” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Chasing The Dragon”
April 20
- “Aggretsuko” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Dope” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Dude” (Netflix Film)
- “Kodachrome” (Netflix Film)
- “Mercury 13” (Netflix Original)
- “Spy Kids: Mission Critical” (Season 1, Netflix Original)