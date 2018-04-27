Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 27, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the eighth time in a row.

On April 24, Netflix finally released the list of new shows and movies the company will add in May. The month seems to have a much more promising lineup for shows than the lackluster April did.

“Collateral” was a great show, but it debuted all the way back in March. It’s time for another Netflix show to knock it out of the top spot. And it looks like a show is going to do that next week.

But in the meantime, Netflix still added a halfway decent show this week that joins the ranking.

What’s New This Week

The second season of “3%” arrives April 27. This is a young adult dystopian show from Brazil that surprisingly found critical favor with its first season. And apparently across the globe, this is one of the most popular shows Netflix has right now.

Honestly, it’s hard to watch this show without thinking about the 2014 “Saturday Night Live” sketch, “The Group Hopper.” That sketch parodied the proliferation of movies about chosen young adults in post-apocalyptic worlds who rise up with questionable fighting skills to overthrow their bizarre oppressors. “3%” definitely falls in that category. But, BUT ― compared to its recent predecessors, “3%” stands out in the genre for actually having decent writing and characters that aren’t incredibly wooden cliches.

This show probably isn’t worth watching if you’re already burned out on young adult dystopias, but otherwise give it a go.