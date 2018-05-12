Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of May 12, Streamline recommends “Dear White People” in the top Netflix spot for the second time.

The first season was very good, but this second season is even better.

There are few shows that I truly “binge-watch” these days. As I already watch so much television and there’s always so much more to check out, if I think a show is anything less than an “A,” I usually skip it. I don’t want to spend every waking hour of my free time watching shows ― and you shouldn’t either!

But I spent a good portion of last weekend getting through Season 2 of “Dear White People” as I just couldn’t stop. The writing and performances are exceptional here and I’d happily sit through many more episodes with these characters.

What’s New This Week

“Safe” debuts. This stars Michael C. Hall as a father grieving the recent death of his wife. Then his daughter goes missing and chaos breaks out in the family’s gated community as nobody knows whom to trust. Is someone out to get Hall’s family, or is he sabotaging them himself?

This is a very ridiculous show that feels like a page-turning beach read. It’s silly and kind of dark, but there’s fun in trying to figure out the mysteries at its heart. And I guess you could theoretically download “Safe” and watch it at the beach. Just don’t get sand in your tablet.

The show is also one of many surprise announcements from Netflix this month. The streaming service revealed “Safe” would be debuting on May 10 only about a week ago. It also did surprise announcements this month with the upcoming new season of “13 Reasons Why” and multiple “Arrested Development” seasons. It’s unclear why Netflix does this.