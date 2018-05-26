Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of May 26, Streamline recommends “Dear White People” in the top Netflix spot for the fourth time.

As noted below, Netflix didn’t add any notable fictional shows this week. Usually there’s a bunch of these shows newly arriving on the streaming service, but every so often there’s a weeklong drought. The last time this happened was back in early February. It’s a testament to how much original content Netflix is producing that these droughts are such a rare occurrence.

Next week will be different — Netfilx will add new episodes of both “Arrested Development” (the return of which was surprise-announced earlier this month) and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Regardless, “Dear White People” retains the top spot in the Streamline ranking below for another week. The second season was phenomenal and you should check it out if you haven’t already.

What’s New This Week

These Saturday Streamline pieces normally only focus on fictional shows. But since there aren’t any new ones to highlight, I’m recommending Vox’s new docuseries, “Explained.”

If you’ve ever seen a Vox explainer-style video on YouTube, these Netflix episodes will seem similar.

Basic details: The episodes are less than 20 minutes long. Narration and in-person interviews convey the information on topics like monogamy and cryptocurrency. New episodes will debut on a weekly basis.

The main criticism I have is that Netflix gave Vox a Netflix series and not HuffPost, but maybe someday.

I was impressed by how quickly these episodes zipped along and how the Vox team found a way to present the factually dense material in a compelling way. That has been Vox’s trademark since the start, though, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

And if you get really into the show, you should check out Vox co-founder Ezra Klein’s interview on the podcast “Recode Media” about “Explained.”

Anyway, watch the trailer for the new season below.