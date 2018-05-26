Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of May 26, Streamline recommends “Dear White People” in the top Netflix spot for the fourth time.
As noted below, Netflix didn’t add any notable fictional shows this week. Usually there’s a bunch of these shows newly arriving on the streaming service, but every so often there’s a weeklong drought. The last time this happened was back in early February. It’s a testament to how much original content Netflix is producing that these droughts are such a rare occurrence.
Next week will be different — Netfilx will add new episodes of both “Arrested Development” (the return of which was surprise-announced earlier this month) and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”
Regardless, “Dear White People” retains the top spot in the Streamline ranking below for another week. The second season was phenomenal and you should check it out if you haven’t already.
What’s New This Week
These Saturday Streamline pieces normally only focus on fictional shows. But since there aren’t any new ones to highlight, I’m recommending Vox’s new docuseries, “Explained.”
If you’ve ever seen a Vox explainer-style video on YouTube, these Netflix episodes will seem similar.
Basic details: The episodes are less than 20 minutes long. Narration and in-person interviews convey the information on topics like monogamy and cryptocurrency. New episodes will debut on a weekly basis.
The main criticism I have is that Netflix gave Vox a Netflix series and not HuffPost, but maybe someday.
I was impressed by how quickly these episodes zipped along and how the Vox team found a way to present the factually dense material in a compelling way. That has been Vox’s trademark since the start, though, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.
And if you get really into the show, you should check out Vox co-founder Ezra Klein’s interview on the podcast “Recode Media” about “Explained.”
Anyway, watch the trailer for the new season below.
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. The “Arrested Development” promotional campaign got especially dark this week. The Season 5 debut is now just days away (May 29), but a huge cloud now hangs over this show and that is tempering any excitement for the return. To recap: multiple people accused Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior on the set of “Transparent.” Tambor was ultimately fired from that project. But “Arrested Development” kept him on board to continue playing the patriarch in the Bluth family.
This week had multiple eyebrow-raising developments. First, Netflix decided to submit Tambor’s work in this new season for Emmy consideration. A pretty clear declaration that the company stands behind the actor.
Then the cast did an interview with The New York Times in which Jessica Walter started crying as the male cast members in the room defended Tambor’s on-set behavior toward her, which included what the actor admitted was verbal abuse. Details have remained scarce. But the male actors essentially downplaying Walter’s pain in front of a Times reporter was definitely a terrible move. Audio of the conversation made it even more clear this was a regrettable moment.
The male actors involved then apologized. Jason Bateman got praise from many outlets for his apology. David Cross gave a long apology and further explanation into the whole situation to Gothamist.
The “Arrested Development” narrative has quickly gone from ― this is a beloved show that many people wish would come back because it got cancelled ― to ― this is getting hard to watch with the increasing moral implications.
2. In happier news, the Obamas got a huge Netflix deal. As the announcement put the info succinctly, I’ll just embed that here:
Barack is definitely going to pull a reverse-Ronald Regan and become one of our most famous actors post-presidency.
3. Netflix was briefly worth more than Disney in terms of stock value on May 24. The company’s value has steadily surged this year, just like many years before it. How long will it take for it to make Netflix World, where you can fall asleep on an impressive but boring “Lost in Space”-themed roller coaster or see impersonators of your favorite “Love” characters walking around awkwardly? I want it.
4. Matt Groening’s new animated show will premiere on Aug. 17. Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” voices the main character.
5. And “The Break with Michelle Wolf” finally debuted part of its show and it was very, very good. Wolf stars in the below sketch, which makes fun of the continuing lack of true “strong female leads” in shows and movies. Since so many of the Netflix talk shows have just been mediocre, it’s been unclear if “The Break,” after it premieres Sunday, will ultimately be worth watching. This show might actually become a thing. You can watch the clip below:
Random Netflix Tweet
The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing
Dean Norris, whom you watch play Hank Schrader on “Breaking Bad” with your Netflix subscription, had a mysterious tweet this week.
On May 22, at almost midnight, Norris tweeted, “Sex gifs.”
Is this the name of a new show he’s working on? Is it a recommendation? Did he make the common mistake of trying to Google something and accidentally tweeting his query instead?
Regardless, it was good of Norris to not delete this once the tweet went viral.
Streamline includes related reading below the show recommendations, as well as a list of other shows and movies joining the service this week.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has much to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, “Collateral” resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
The 5-word plot: Familial violence shocks gated community.
Pro: The pulpy mysteries at the root of the show make this the streaming equivalent of a page-turning beach read.
Con: Everything it does well here is done better by other shows. This is a visceral watch that ultimately isn't that intellectually stimulating and deserves a few eye-rolls along the way.
The 5-word plot: Survivors rebuild after deadly virus.
Pro: It has a pretty decent virus-genre storyline, which tends to be a crowd-pleaser. The pace of the plot is extremely quick.
Con: This is pretty melodramatic and the dialogue can be cringeworthy. It's also one of those infuriating tales where characters act like idiots and cause their own trouble.
The 5-word plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
The 5-word plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over the top at times.
The 5-word plot: Space colonists crash onto planet.
Pro: It looks amazing. The special effects are thrilling and beautiful.
Con: The storyline takes predictable turns. Somehow, despite all the action and strangeness of the new world presented on screen, this is really boring.
The 5-word plot: Teens reckon with friend's suicide.
Pro: If you're into stories that have tons of strange twists, this could be fun for you.
Con: The writing is impressively terrible as are the directing choices. If you're not the target demo, this will be hard to watch without rolling your eyes.
Here's the trailer.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
May 27
- “The Break with Michelle Wolf” (Netflix Original)
May 29
- “Coco”
- “Arrested Development” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
May 30
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
May 31
- “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”
- “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern” (Netflix Original)