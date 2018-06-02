Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

3. Uma Thurman is going to star in an upcoming show called “Chambers.” Thurman will play a mother whose daughter dies, but the daughter’s heart is used as a transplant. Then her daughter’s traits start showing up in the recipient.

4. Not content to just dominate the streaming world, Netflix is launching its first original comic book series. The project is called “The Magic Order.”

5. And Netflix had a rare good tweet. Usually, as you see below, the Netflix Twitter is one of those media brand accounts that tries really hard to be funny. This often manifests itself in jokes about things like “Shrek.” But on May 30, the Netflix Twitter account actually had a good tweet.

This all started when ABC abruptly canceled “Roseanne” on May 29, after star Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet that same day.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, referring to Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr has a long history of being racist on Twitter so this wasn’t a one-time mistake or momentary lapse in judgment ― despite Barr’s claim she only made that comment because she was on Ambien.

After the ABC cancellation, other outlets such as Hulu, TV Land and CMT quickly pulled “Roseanne” episodes as well. Now it’s near impossible to watch the show.

With that in mind, Netflix made the good tweet: