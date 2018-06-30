Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of June 30, Streamline recommends “Glow” in the top Netflix spot for the first time.
This is the best season of a show to debut on Netflix in a while.
What’s New This Week
Much like last week’s recommendation of “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” the second season of “Glow” is even better than the first. The similarities continue as both shows found a way to balance the visceral fun of watching characters fight each other with more nuanced emotional stakes presented throughout.
This season focuses on the rise of the female wrestling league the characters have founded. Although it seems as if massive success is right around the corner as the season starts, heart-wrenching struggles are still ahead.
You can watch the trailer for that series below.
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Netflix fired Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland after he used the N-word in multiple meetings.
2. Growth has finally slowed as the company isn’t earning new subscribers in the United States as quickly as it used to. The answer to regaining growth is probably more high-budget sci-fi shows and movies that are marketed really well but end up being terrible. That seems to be working.
3. Matt Groening’s new animated show, “Disenchantment,” finally got a trailer. If this ends up being even a sliver as popular as “The Simpsons,” I’m sure Netflix will be happy.
4. Gloria Estefan is going to guest star on “One Day At A Time.” As someone who used to listen to her music on every car ride as a child, I am excited about this.
5. And the Supreme Court declined to hear Brendan Dassey’s case. That case became popular through the documentary series “Making a Murderer.” Dassey is eligible for parole in 2048.
One Weird Thing
Netflix created a yellow-colored vinyl version of the soundtrack for “Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2. Here’s Rakim performing an original song for the season.
The 5-word plot: Female wrestling league achieves notoriety.
Pro: While the first season was great, but sloppy at times, Season 2 is phenomenal all the way through. The show has found a wonderful balance between the slapstick of the wrestling and the characters' emotional moments.
Con: To nitpick, some of the writing choices still seem lazy, but that certainly isn't a problem unique to this show.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
The 5-word plot: Superhero deals with new fame.
Pro: The show has improved from an already strong Season 1. Focusing on the celebrity aspect of being a superhero and the costs of that is an interesting angle to couple with the visceral joys of watching someone punch through baddies.
Con: It's a knock mentioned repeatedly, but this is yet another superhero project. And with a fraction of the budget the Marvel movies have, it's questionable whether this is worth your time.
The 5-word plot: Family struggles to stick together.
Pro: The original iteration of "Arrested Development" is one of the best shows of all time. The new jokes are still strange and unique after all these years.
Con: This is probably the worst season. Characters used to make some sense, but now everyone is a cartoon character. Plus, the whole Jeffrey Tambor controversy hangs over this.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has much to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Linked humans face adversities together.
Pro: The show highlights many philosophical ideas that don't get tackled too often with television. LGTBQ representation is also very strong.
Con: Pretty much everything about the show is extremely ridiculous -- sometimes good comes out of this, but more often it's bad. This is so heavy-handed it often feels like high schoolers are running the show.
The 5-word plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, “Collateral” resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
The 5-word plot: Familial violence shocks gated community.
Pro: The pulpy mysteries at the root of the show make this the streaming equivalent of a page-turning beach read.
Con: Everything it does well here is done better by other shows. This is a visceral watch that ultimately isn't that intellectually stimulating and deserves a few eye-rolls along the way.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
July 1
- “Blue Bloods” (Season 8)
- “Bo Burnham: what.”
- “Chocolat”
- “Deceived”
- “Finding Neverland”
- “Get Smart”
- “Happy Gilmore”
- “Hawaii Five-O” (Season 8)
- “Interview with the Vampire”
- “Journey to the Center of the Earth”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “Madam Secretary” (Season 4)
- “Menace II Society”
- “NCIS” (Season 15)
- “Pandorum”
- “Penelope”
- “Queens of Comedy” (Season 2)
- “Rica, Famosa, Latina” (Seasons 1-4)
- “Scooby-Doo”
- “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
- “Spanglish”
- “Stealth”
- “Swordfish”
- “The Boondock Saints”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Princess Diaries”
- “The Voices”
- “Traitor”
- “Troy”
- “Van Helsing”
- “We Own the Night”
- “We the Marines”
- “What We Started”
July 2
- “Dance Academy: The Comeback”
- “Good Witch” (Season 4)
- “Romina”
- “The Sinner” (Season 1)
July 3
- “The Comedy Lineup” (Netflix Original)
July 5
- “Blue Valentine”
July 6
- “Anne with an E” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed” (Netflix Original)
- “First Team: Juventus” (Part B, Netflix Original)
- “Free Rein” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Sacred Games” (Netflix Original)
- “Samantha!” (Netflix Original)
- “Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course” (Netflix Original)
- “The Fosters” (Season 5)
- “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” (Netflix Film)
- “The Skin of The Wolf” (Netflix Film)
- “White Fang” (Netflix Film)
July 7
- “Scream 4”