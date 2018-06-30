Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

What’s New This Week

Much like last week’s recommendation of “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” the second season of “Glow” is even better than the first. The similarities continue as both shows found a way to balance the visceral fun of watching characters fight each other with more nuanced emotional stakes presented throughout.

This season focuses on the rise of the female wrestling league the characters have founded. Although it seems as if massive success is right around the corner as the season starts, heart-wrenching struggles are still ahead.

You can watch the trailer for that series below.

