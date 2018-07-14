What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Sacred Games” as the new show to watch on Netflix this week.

As the first Netflix Original series from India, “Sacred Games” didn’t need to be good to win media attention.

Set on convincing the entire world to stream shows, Netflix finally expanded into the large Indian market and that’s notable by itself. But “Sacred Games” deserves attention in the United States beyond its distinction as a “first.”

In “Sacred Games,” a police officer tries to save the city of Mumbai from a gangster with a particularly dubious moral code. And by save the city, I mean every single citizen, because this gangster credibly threatens to kill every last one of them.

Stories with wild stakes can often go off the rails, failing to find the right balance between realism and absurdity. “Sacred Games” handles this potential trap with confidence and competence.

