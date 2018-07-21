What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends Season 6 of “Orange Is the New Black” as the new show to watch on Netflix this week. The season premieres July 27.

As one of Netflix’s most popular Originals, “Orange Is the New Black” doesn’t need much of an introduction. But by now the show gets this recommendation only because of past popularity.

“Orange” burned through plot in the first few seasons, and now the show has lost most of the initial spark. This show about women in prison feels like an extended bottle episode, and that ultimately creates a claustrophobic and tiresome viewing experience.

The writers did try to switch things up this season, though. Many of the prison characters move to a different, more terrifying facility. Surviving amid the unfamiliar inmates no longer feels like a given for these women.

The stakes get a little higher with this move, but the show still lacks inertia. That comes with the territory of setting a show inside a prison, and the writers definitely intend to convince viewers that these characters (and their real-life counterparts) lack a chance at upward mobility. But that also makes the whole storytelling endeavor kind of boring.

Check out the trailer below.