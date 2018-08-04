What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Demetri Martin: The Overthinker” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The new comedy special joins the service on Aug. 10.
Netflix has a strange lineup this week, as the company adds 13 Originals, but none of them really stand out as must-sees.
I once considered Demetri Martin my favorite comedian, but I wonder if his twee and capital-C “Clever” style holds up as well in this Donald Trump era. Jokes about grammar and puns feel sort of bloodless and irrelevant now. Still, Martin has the best jokes about grammar and puns, so this might work as escapist comedy.
Check out the trailer below.
Also New This Week:
The family sitcom “All About the Washingtons” stars Rev Run as a hip-hop mogul who retires and spends more time at home.
The comedy series “Insatiable” has a fat-shaming plotline about a bullied teenager who decides to go on an unhealthy diet to become attractive. Hard pass.
Netflix also adds “No Country for Old Men” on Aug. 11, so maybe just hold out for that Academy Award winner.
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Andy Serkis will direct an adaptation of “Animal Farm” for Netflix. Serkis will create a performance-capture film. Netflix also announced this week that it has acquired Serkis’ “Jungle Book” movie “Mowgli.”
2. Kenya Barris exited his overall deal with ABC to head to Netflix. He will remain an executive producer on his ABC shows including “black-ish,” “grown-ish” and the upcoming “Besties.”
3. “Stranger Things” will not return until 2019.
4. The Ringer had an informative look into how Netflix makes money and the company’s strategy going forward. You can head to their website to watch the video.
5. And “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will debut on Oct. 26. Kiernan Shipka stars.
Singer Josh Groban stars in a new cop show with Tony Danza. “The Good Cop” comes from the creator of “Monk.” Judging from the trailer, this looks like it would have shined on the old “Characters Welcome” days of USA Network.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
Aug. 5
- “Paid in Full”
Aug. 9
- “Perdida” (Netflix Film)
- “The Originals” (Season 5)
Aug. 10
- “72 Dangerous Animals: Asia” (Netflix Original)
- “Afflicted” (Netflix Original)
- “All About the Washingtons” (Netflix Original)
- “Demetri Martin: The Overthinker” (Netflix Original)
- “Insatiable” (Netflix Original)
- “La casa de las flores” (Netflix Original)
- “Million Pound Menu” (Netflix Original)
- “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” (Netflix Film)
- “The Package” (Netflix Film)
- “The Ponysitters Club” (Netflix Original)
- “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 7, Netflix Original)
- “Zion” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 11
- “No Country for Old Men”