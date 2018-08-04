What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Also New This Week:

The family sitcom “All About the Washingtons” stars Rev Run as a hip-hop mogul who retires and spends more time at home.

The comedy series “Insatiable” has a fat-shaming plotline about a bullied teenager who decides to go on an unhealthy diet to become attractive. Hard pass.

Netflix also adds “No Country for Old Men” on Aug. 11, so maybe just hold out for that Academy Award winner.

