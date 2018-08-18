What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Ghoul” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The new show joins the service on Aug. 24.

“Ghoul” focuses on a demon-infested prison. Following “Sacred Games,” this Indian show marks the second high-profile project from the country Netflix has recently released. Jason Blum (of Blumhouse) has an executive producer credit. Blum has become the most prevalent name in horror as of late, with projects like “Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” series.

To be honest at the top here, I can’t watch horror projects without losing sleep for multiple days. So, I have not seen this show and could barely get through the trailer. Reviews haven’t debuted yet, either, so I have no idea if this show has any merit.

But in a lackluster week for Netflix, the show seems like a standout.

Check out the trailer below.