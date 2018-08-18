What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Ghoul” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The new show joins the service on Aug. 24.
“Ghoul” focuses on a demon-infested prison. Following “Sacred Games,” this Indian show marks the second high-profile project from the country Netflix has recently released. Jason Blum (of Blumhouse) has an executive producer credit. Blum has become the most prevalent name in horror as of late, with projects like “Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” series.
To be honest at the top here, I can’t watch horror projects without losing sleep for multiple days. So, I have not seen this show and could barely get through the trailer. Reviews haven’t debuted yet, either, so I have no idea if this show has any merit.
But in a lackluster week for Netflix, the show seems like a standout.
Check out the trailer below.
Also New This Week:
Nine Netflix Originals, but most of those don’t look too interesting. Netflix has been relentless in adding Originals the last few weeks, but almost all of them have been mediocre movies or cheap docu-series. That basically happens again this week.
Perhaps most notable: A new teen drama called “The Innocents” joins. In this, two teen lovers run away from home, but then the girl learns she can shape-shift. As you can probably guess, they then find out that there are other young shape-shifters out there. And she’s in danger!
BuzzFeed’s Netflix show “Follow This” debuts, but as a rival, I cannot recommend it. Maybe watch Season 3 of the “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” instead.
You can read the full list of additions at the bottom of this page.
Here’s the trailer:
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Netflix signed “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to a $100 million development deal. The deal lasts for three years and takes the creator away from ABC. He will continue a smaller role with “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” staying on as executive producer.
2. The company’s CFO, David Wells, decided to leave. He had served in this role since 2010. Wells had overseen Netflix’s multi-billion dollar spending spree over the last few years.
3. A teaser for Alfonso Cuaron’s new movie, “Roma,” dropped. “Roma” marks his first movie since “Gravity” and his first with Netflix. The movie will debut in theaters and on the service later this year.
4. The cast of “13 Reasons Why” got big pay raises. The lead, Dylan Minnette, will get $200,000 an episode, while the supporting cast will receive $135,000 an episode in Season 3.
5. And Paul Rudd will star in a new Netflix comedic series called “Living With Yourself.” The first season will last eight episodes.
One Weird Thing
Netflix keeps announcing car-related projects. Netflix loves cars so much the service should just marry them, or something.
This week, Netflix renewed the show “Fastest Car” for a second season, and teased two new shows ― “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” and “Hyperdrive.” A planned “Fast and Furious” animated show remains in the works.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
Aug. 19
- “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
- “Year One”
Aug. 23
- “Deadwind” (Netflix Original)
- “Follow This” (Netflix Original)
- “Great News” (Season 1)
Aug. 24
- “Ask the StoryBots” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Bert Kreischer: Secret Time” (Netflix Original)
- “Ghoul” (Netflix Original)
- “The After Party” (Netflix Film)
- “The Innocents” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Young & Hungry” (Season 5)