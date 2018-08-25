What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Ozark” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The second season of the popular show joins the service on Aug. 31.
“Ozark” focuses on a family that launders money together. The first season burned through plot at a relentless and impressive pace. This new season slows way down.
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as the money-laundering couple at the center of this.
Reviews for the second season haven’t been as positive as they were for the first. While the show’s first season embraced its pulpy and ridiculous nature, this second season tries to be “good” with more believable plotting and a meandering pace of the narrative. This strips away much of the fun, while still not being “good” exactly. The characters may ponder about morality endlessly in this season, but they don’t have much to actually say about it.
“Ozark” remains a high point for Netflix, though. It maintains a balance of populist and critical appeal, if not to the same extent as the first season.
Check out the trailer below.
Also New This Week:
Seven Netflix Originals.
“Paradise PD” stands out as the other notable release this week, although it’s not for everybody. This animated show focuses on untalented and crude first responders in a small town. It comes from the creators of the similarly animated show “Brickleberry.”
You can read the full list of additions at the bottom of this page.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Netflix tested inserting commercials between episodes of shows on the service. These brief, skippable videos promoted other Netflix projects. Netflix tried to claim these are not “commercials” and explained that these promotional videos won’t advertise products other than Netflix content.
2. “The Break with Michelle Wolf” and “The Joel McHale Show” both got canceled after short runs. Particularly in the first case, that’s a shame. Earlier this month, I named “The Break” as one of the best Netflix Originals of 2018 so far.
3. Netflix secured the rights to have new episodes of “The Great British Baking Show.” This is a spinoff from “The Great British Bake Off” and only retains host Paul Hollywood.
4. Tiffany Haddish got her first Netflix special. It will tape and debut in 2019.
5. “Glow” and “The End of the F***ing World” both earned renewals. These shows also made that aforementioned best Netflix Originals of 2018 list.
Random Netflix Tweet
Netflix is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes on Twitter. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing
Netflix released a trailer for the second season of “American Vandal.” It looks pretty s**tty, but in a good way.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
Aug. 28
- “The Good Place” (Season 2)
Aug. 29
- “Inequality for All”
Aug. 31
- “Inside the Criminal Mind” (Netflix Original)
- “Ozark” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Paradise PD” (Netflix Original)
- “The Comedy Lineup” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Laws of Thermodynamics” (Netflix Film)
- “Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest” (Netflix Original)
- “Undercover Law” (Netflix Original)