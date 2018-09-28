What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Any reasons to be skeptical? I’m not convinced that the concept for this show sustains itself for more than a few episodes. Focusing on puberty certainly earns creativity points. The novelty of this concept and the importance of a project finally tackling these issues in a smart way deserves praise. But watching the premiere of the second season, I felt burned out from almost every joke still being about puberty. The jokes that weren’t about puberty were basically all just funny voices. I’m not really sure who this is for since it has many of the sensibilities of both a children’s show and a show for adults. But people seem to like it, so what do I know?