There’s nothing quite like live TV.

The past year brought some of the most memorable news bloopers in recent history, including one BBC interview that went so off the rails it became an internet sensation.

Political science professor Robert Kelly was engaged in an interview about South Korea when his kids crashed the conversation. Besides giving viewers something to play on repeat, his young children nabbed a show of their own titled “The Adventures of Mina and Jack.”

Not all news bloopers lead to such results, but they all made viewers laugh over and over again.