Best Of 2017: 3 Women Warriors We're Grateful For This Year

2017 may not have been the best year, but there are always things to be grateful for. For instance, 2017 brought us these 3 women warriors and we thought you'd love to hear their incredible journeys!

1) Annette Ross

Annette was living a fairy tale life when everything changed. In 2000 while in labor with her second child, Annette suffered a spinal cord injury that left her confined to a wheelchair. With the love of her family and through the act of writing, Annette has overcome this tragedy in her life. Watch her incredible story below.

2) Women Survivors Alliance

For the past 4 years, SURVIVORville in Nashville, TN has given hope and inspiration to more than 3,000 women from 49 states and 5 countries. They come together to rebuild their lives after a diagnosis of cancer. Produced by 29-year cancer survivor Karen Shayne and the Women Survivors Alliance, SURVIVORville connects these women and strengthens them emotionally for their own journeys with and beyond cancer.

3) Heidi Johnson

November 9th, 2002 changed Heidi Johnson's life forever. After a tragic accident that killed her mother and left her father hospitalized for weeks, Heidi realized she had a greater calling. With a goal of being the spokesperson and storyteller for the everyday heroes, she started a blog called Charity Matters to tell the stories of small non-profits that are doing big things.

