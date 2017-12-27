Best of SmallBizLady Blogs for 2017

As small business blogger, I have a mission to end small business failure. Everything I write and all of the interviews I conduct are about giving actionable advice to help you take your business to the next level. After 18 years in business, I have a lot to share. I like sharing what I have learned about running a successful business. 2017 has been an interesting year in business for me, it’s a surprise to me, but I’m still learning things that I can help others. Here are my 7 best blog posts on by small business resource site succeedasyourownboss.com:
10 Bible Verses Every Small Business Owner Needs for 2017
How to Build Corporate Sponsorships for Your Small Business
7 Mobile Marketing Trends for 2018
How to Run a Successful Food Truck Business
What is Your Unique Selling Proposition in Your Small Business?
How Does Your Business Change Once You Hit $1M in Revenue? https://succeedasyourownboss.com/business-change-hit-1m-revenue/
How to Position Your Business to Sell
I’d love to hear if my content has helped your business or what content you want to read more about. Please share.
This post was originally written as Best of succeedasyourownboss.com for 2017.