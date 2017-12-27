Best of SmallBizLady Blogs for 2017

As small business blogger, I have a mission to end small business failure. Everything I write and all of the interviews I conduct are about giving actionable advice to help you take your business to the next level. After 18 years in business, I have a lot to share. I like sharing what I have learned about running a successful business. 2017 has been an interesting year in business for me, it’s a surprise to me, but I’m still learning things that I can help others. Here are my 7 best blog posts on by small business resource site succeedasyourownboss.com: