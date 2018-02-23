The women’s figure skating competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has come to a close, with Russian athletes Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva taking gold and silver respectively , and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond earning the bronze.

The three women pulled out all the stops with their routines ― and, of course, their gorgeous costumes. But there were plenty of skaters from around the world who made their mark on the ice, especially when it came to wardrobes.