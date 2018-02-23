The women’s figure skating competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has come to a close, with Russian athletes Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva taking gold and silver respectively, and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond earning the bronze.
The three women pulled out all the stops with their routines ― and, of course, their gorgeous costumes. But there were plenty of skaters from around the world who made their mark on the ice, especially when it came to wardrobes.
Below, we’ve ranked 20 of our favorite costumes from this year’s Olympic games, including three unitards and a whole lot of sparkle. Scroll through to see them all.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Men's Olympic Figure Skating Costumes Through The Years