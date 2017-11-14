Best Place For Streaming Movies Online

123Movies is a free streaming site where you can watch movies online free. How does it stack up to similar streaming websites? Is it worth your time to visit 123Movies and watch your favorite TV shows online for free? Let's take a closer look and find out!

The Design

123Movies feature a unique look and design for their website. You'll be greeted by a plethora of TV and movie viewing options the moment you land on the website. At the top of the main page you can see the latest and the hottest additions you can check out.

The design is wonderfully made- the selections are easy to see and the text is easy to read. You can scroll down and get more TV and movie selections- each content is divided into their own categories. If you're feeling a bit lazy, you can head to the Suggestion part and browse through movies and TV series that are divided into Top Rating, Top Favorite, Top Views Today and Hot.

Navigating the website is easy and done in a relatively simple manner. You won't need to click through countless menus to get to where you need to go. If you ever feel the need to dive deep and see what 123Movies has to offer, you can go to the menu on top and at the bottom and go from there.

The Movies and TV Shows

Here's where it gets interesting. 123Movies is constantly updated with entertaining content for the viewers. A quick glance at the Hot Section, Latest Movies Section and the Latest TV Series Section will show you that yes, the streaming movie site is working hard to bring the latest shows for their viewers.

What sets apart 123Movies from the rest of the movie streaming sites is that you can make a request for a particular movie or TV show as long as they don't have it yet. This adds a nice touch to catering to the audience. How would you like to watch movies online free on demand? As far as I know, 123Movies is one of the best ones at it- the requested shows appear quickly and on time!

The selection is divided into categories such as Country, Genre, TV-Series, Top IMDb, Request, with more options at the bottom. You will be able to choose Documentary, Animation, Costume, Comedy and show the movies and TV series by country as well. Bottom line is, you won't be going anywhere anytime soon when you start watching on 123Movies!

The Player

With this many video content, you'll certainly want a no-fuss video player that has no issues.

Clicking on any TV show or movie will bring you to another page. A big pulsing "Play" button in pink will show up. Before that, you'll get to see a number of interesting details related to the show you'll be watching. The Quality, Duration and IMDB rating will be displayed. Also, a list of related shows will be shown below, which is a nice touch.

The video player loads fast and displays a crystal clear picture. A plethora of viewing options appear at the bottom. You can maximize the screen, turn off closed captioning, mute the audio, turn off light or add the TV show to your favorites.

The Auto Next option lets you sit on your couch and allows the player to load the next episode without ever lifting a finger. You will not be able to change the video quality because the video player automatically adjusts it according to your internet connection capabilities. Overall, the JW player makes for a smoother viewing experience.

What I Like

- The amount of TV shows and movies is astounding, and a lot more are being added everyday.

- You can request a particular TV show or movie and the streaming site owners will have it uploaded very quickly.

- There's a number of articles you can read if you're stuck on what to watch.

- The Auto Next is such a convenient feature that all other streaming sites should have it!

- Watching is free and there's no need to register.

What I Don't Like

- The video player is flash-based, which means you can't control the video quality output.

Conclusion