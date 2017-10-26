Best place to find all our self-tested gun & gear reviews today

Pew Pew Tactical is a premier one-stop resource for the gun enthusiast. Whether you are just beginning to get into guns or are believed to be an expert on all things gun related, you are sure to learn a lot with their very well-written content.

This site was founded in 2016 by Eric Hung. He also co-founded the math and science tutorial site, Educator.com. He states that he loves educating people on the things that he loves. Pew Pew Tactical currently has four full time employees and a variety of contributing writers.

Pew Pew Tactical is listed at number 18 on Feedspot’s Top 100 Gun Blogs And Websites For Gun Enthusiasts. Considering how many people blog, vlog, and have websites dedicated to guns and ammo, this is a major feat. The blog posts approximately six new posts a week.

The best thing about Pew Pew Tactical is the fact that they don’t take themselves seriously. They are able to explain things in a way that even beginners can understand what they are trying to say. Of course, everything is written with a dose of humor. After all, the first question on their about page is asking why they should be taken seriously with a name like Pew Pew Tactical.

The writers behind Pew Pew Tactical want you to think of them like your “gun obsessed buddy who is really awesome at explaining stuff, and doesn’t mind doing whatever it takes.” They want you to expect quality information written so that even a beginner can understand.

According to Mike Weisser on Huffington Post, there are two kinds of gun nuts, those that just love guns (playing with them, collecting them, buying them, and trading them) and those that want to feel safe and powerful. In other words, some just want to collect and play with them and some want to protect themselves and others. That is not to say that some so-called “gun nuts” can’t be both, but most will fall into one category or the other.

Pew Pew Tactical covers information for both gun nuts and those with just a small interest in guns. For those just getting into guns, they offer a Beginner’s Guide to Guns. Think of it as firearms education for the person just getting into guns. Each “chapter” includes videos, pictures and corny jokes. This guide includes everything from shooting fundamentals to how to hunt.

The blog also includes a bunch of different guides. These include guides on ammo, concealed carry, and gunsmithing. One guide that is pretty important is their different gun laws in each state guide. They also have a concealed carry laws guide on their site.

Pew Pew Tactical’s blog also includes reviews. Want to know about a certain gun or type of ammo but don’t want to search the whole internet to find it? Check out the one-stop resource that is Pew Pew Tactical. Their reviews don’t stop at guns and ammo either. They also review holsters, scopes, and even shooting courses and ranges.

The good thing about Pew Pew Tactical’s reviews are that the majority of the items that they review are bought with their own money. They do the research and testing for any product that they review. On the occasion that they receive a free product to review, they make sure to let their readers now in the article that they were given said product. Pew Pew Tactical strives to give their unbiased reviews of ALL products (even the free ones) and companies must agree that the only time a review will be changed is if they made a factual error. The blog does not accept payment for reviews. On their About Page, they state that when doing a review, they ask themselves “would we recommend this to our best friends and family?” If the answer is no, then they won’t recommend it to their reader either.

For those readers that want news on new guns, they have posts on those too. Mike Weisser recently did an article on the Lifecard pistol on Huffington Post. What is the Lifecard pistol? Glad you asked. This pistol is a folding gun that, once folded, is about the size of a credit card and half and inch thick. Pew Pew Tactical goes into deeper detail on this innovative gun.

The Editor’s Choice section includes their recommendations on everything from guns and ammo to holsters and optics. It even includes a section of guns for women. The Editor’s Choice section includes prices and links for all of their recommendations.

Pew Pew Tactical wants to educate and provide factual information, as well as show a bit of humor that other gun sites do not. A good example of how they provide both facts and humor is in their post about Top 10 Gun Myths. Pew Pew Tactical not only tells you about the myths and why they are wrong, they also give humorous examples, such as why not all gun owners are old conservative white men (founder of Pew Pew Tactical Ed Hung is of Asian descent.)

Another example of their humor is in their list of Most Realistic Gun Scenes in Movies (And Some Ridiculous Ones). After all, some of the myths in the Top 10 Gun Myths post came from the inaccurate portrayal of gun use and the unrealistic results. It is great to see a list of what movies got it right and the hilariousness of those movies (and tv shows like Sons of Anarchy) that got it wrong.