10/02/2017 04:30 pm ET

The 10 Best Big Cities To Retire In The U.S.

You might want to live here even before you retire, too.
By Suzy Strutner

Ready to retire from the work grind, or simply looking for somewhere both relatively affordable and beautiful to relocate? These cities have you covered.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual list of the best places to retire in the U.S. The media company ranked 100 of the country’s largest metros on six indexes: housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and healthcare quality. Research included pulling data from a Gallup-Healthways happiness report, running an online survey to judge each city’s desirability, and analyzing local unemployment rates, since many retirees choose to keep working in some capacity.  

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Florida city took the number-one spot in the final rankings. But the top 10 is also peppered with Texan metros that offer especially affordable housing, low taxes and high happiness scores, a spokeswoman told HuffPost.

The way we see it, you don’t even need to be retired to enjoy life in these well-rounded cities. The top 10 metros to retire (or just plain live!) in the U.S. are:

