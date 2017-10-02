Ready to retire from the work grind, or simply looking for somewhere both relatively affordable and beautiful to relocate? These cities have you covered.
U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual list of the best places to retire in the U.S. The media company ranked 100 of the country’s largest metros on six indexes: housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and healthcare quality. Research included pulling data from a Gallup-Healthways happiness report, running an online survey to judge each city’s desirability, and analyzing local unemployment rates, since many retirees choose to keep working in some capacity.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Florida city took the number-one spot in the final rankings. But the top 10 is also peppered with Texan metros that offer especially affordable housing, low taxes and high happiness scores, a spokeswoman told HuffPost.
The way we see it, you don’t even need to be retired to enjoy life in these well-rounded cities. The top 10 metros to retire (or just plain live!) in the U.S. are: